​Oxford couple launches medical donation drive

Molly and Fred Plantz, of Oxford, long have been supporters of the Fellowship of Associates of Medical Evangelism, going back to their days living in Indiana.
“FAME does several different things, but its primary focus is medical mission work,” Molly said. “The organization sends medical supplies and facilities to the developing world, promotes disease prevention, encourages nationals from other countries to consider careers in health care and brings the message of Christ to those who have not heard it before.”
The Plantzes are leading the charge to encourage Villagers and others to support FAME by donating new or gently-used durable medical equipment. Items that can be accepted include wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, canes, orthopedic supplies, braces, slings, and first aid and hygiene supplies.
“Due to COVID-19, we had to hold off on collecting for about three-four months earlier this year,” Molly said. “But now that houses of worship and area businesses are opening their doors again, we felt it was appropriate to resume the donation drive.”
The Plantzes are members of New Life Christian Church in Wildwood, which has long collected medical supplies for the group. Villagers and others wishing to make donations can do so by dropping by New Life Christian, located at 4701 E. County Road 462, between 8 a.m.-noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Donations also can be dropped off during Sunday worship at New Life Christian, which takes place at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
The couple has launched a donation drive at Fairway Christian Church, located at 251 Avenida Los Angelos in The Villages. Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m.-noon on the first Saturday of the month.
Medical supplies also can be brought to the parking lot of Southern Self Storage, located at 4150 E. County Road 466 in Oxford, from 10 a.m.-noon on the third Saturday of the month.
“Those who drop off donations at Fairway Christian or Southern Self Storage should look for the blue cargo trailer,” said Molly. “Now that we are collecting again, we are looking at expanding our donation base by adding new places to drop off goods.”
Once that blue cargo trailer is filled up, the Plantzes plan to take it to Indianapolis, where FAME is headquartered. The Plantzes and FAME staff will unload equipment and supplies from the trailer and have it stored in FAME’s warehouse, where the items will stay until they are needed.
Another group that has been assisting the Plantzes with their mission is the American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake, which loans out medical equipment to those in need around the local community. Molly said the American Legion will reach out to her if it has an excess of certain equipment.
“The American Legion has also helped by referring us to people willing to donate medical supplies that it may not be able to accept,” she said. “For instance, we recently received a donation of a fully-functional hospital bed thanks to an American Legion referral.”
Those who want to know more about the FAME donation drive or to get a detailed list of needed medical items can contact Molly at 317-408-8800. Villagers and others can learn more about FAME by visiting fameworld.org.
