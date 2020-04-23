Online learning continues through end of school year

Students at The Villages Charter School and in the tri-county area will learn from a distance for the remainder of the school year.
Meanwhile, local school leaders are trying to figure out how to celebrate graduation.
“Somehow, we’re going to do a graduation ceremony,” Sumter County School District Superintendent Richard Shirley said Monday, echoing the sentiments in Lake and Marion counties. “We have to come up with something for these seniors.”
He said he doesn’t know yet if graduation will be later than normal or what the ceremonies will look like.
“It may be unusual,” Shirley said.
Charter School Education Director Randy McDaniel said Friday that the school was focused on doing the best possible online teaching.
Late Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis extended school closures through June 3 and distance learning through the end of this school year.
“Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recently announced that Florida is setting the pace nationwide for distance learning,” the governor and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said in the announcement.
McDaniel said school leaders had some creative ideas for graduation and other year-end celebrations.
“We aren’t ready to finalize those yet,” he said Monday. “Perhaps in a week or two.”
Villages High School had its prom earlier than most, March 7. South Sumter High School’s prom was to have been Saturday, but instead people posted prom pictures on Facebook, Shirley said.
With schools closed, all extracurricular activities are also canceled, including proms and Grad Bash events at theme parks.
“You cannot congregate,” said Kevin Christian, public relations director for Marion County Public Schools. “Those will not happen.”
However, he said, the district and school board are committed to making graduation ceremonies happen, as well as school’s fifth-grade and eighth-grade promotion ceremonies.
“We just don’t have those details yet,” he said.
School districts in all three counties distributed additional laptops to students who needed them. In Lake, 37,000 students now have them, said Sherri Owens, communications director for Lake County Schools.
“We will continue the distance learning measures we have put in place,” she said.
Lake County Schools’ education foundation helped the district get a couple hundred internet hot spots to help students connect, Owens said.
Sumter has equipped 10 school buses with WiFi routers to deliver internet service, along with free meals, to remote communities. Free WiFi is also available in most school parking lots, including Wildwood Middle High School.
Parking-lot WiFi is now available outside 10 Marion County schools, strategically spaced in mostly rural areas, including Belleview Middle School, Christian said.
All three counties offer free grab-and-go lunches and breakfasts for the next day to children from the drive-through lanes in front of some schools. Marion and Sumter use school buses to deliver meals in some areas.
Lake does not require students to log in every day, recognizing that some share one computer with siblings and also sometimes parents who are working from home.
Nevertheless, Owens said, the district has averaged about 24,000 unique log-ins per day, more than 60 percent of the 38,000 students at district-operated schools.
“We’re pleased with how it’s going,” Owens said.”It’s been an adjustment. Some of the teachers and students are enjoying it.”
Online learning has had a few hiccups since the state ordered it to begin March 30. Sumter County began March 23. The charter school began March 25.
Sumter County students, like those at the charter school, had laptops they used in class and that secondary students also used for homework. Only elementary students had to pick them up. Children in the earliest grades were given work-at-home packets.
After three full weeks, online learning is going smoother, district leaders said.
Shirley said 92% of students at some Sumter County schools were turning in assignments online on time.
“We’ve found kids are already accustomed to it,” Christian said in Marion County. “What has been challenging for a lot of kids is they are now in charge of their schedule.”
At school, students all follow a bell schedule. At home, they are learning time management, a good life skill, he said, but not one schools planned to require.
