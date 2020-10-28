The list of area houses of worship hosting fall festivals and Halloween-themed events for kids continues to grow. Lake Deaton United Methodist Church invites the public to check out its trunk-or treat event from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the church, located at 6500 Wesleyan Way. This is the second straight year that Lake Deaton UMC has hosted a trunk-or-treat, but it’s its first since becoming an independent house of worship earlier this year. “Last year, the event was a little last minute, but we were able to have 200 children come by to get treats,” said Marilyn Booth, administrative manager for Lake Deaton UMC. “The congregation and staff are very excited to be doing this again.”
The church will honor Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and social-distancing guidelines during the event. Booth said cars and golf carts will be 6 feet apart in the parking lot. Children will line up in 6-foot increments and walk from vehicle to vehicle. Congregants will be asked to pre-bag their candy ahead of time, so children will receive a bag of treats at every vehicle. Masks that cover the mouth and nose are required, especially for trick-or-treaters.
“The children can definitely wear their scary masks or paint their faces,” Booth said. “However, they will be asked to have the protective face coverings on as they walk through the parking lot.”
Lake Deaton UMC has a ministry that goes into Wildwood Elementary School for teacher appreciation and other events, and Booth said the students there know about the church’s festivities.
“The church is also in an area surrounded by neighbors with young families,” she said. “We want to make sure our neighbors and school friends know that there’s a safe alternative to celebrate Halloween this year.”
First Baptist Church of Oxford also is hosting a “Socially Distanced Trunk or Treat” from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Halloween. Cars will be decorated with people ready to hand out candy, but the way it will be done will differ from years past due to COVID-19 safety precautions.
“We won’t be handing out candy directly, but kids will be able to get candy without any contact from our volunteers,” said Richard Alderman, worship director for First Baptist Oxford. “All of our volunteers will be wearing masks, and we encourage the children and other guests to do the same.”
Alderman said the year has been “difficult” due to COVID-19, and the church hopes the community can come together this Halloween for a little fun.
First Baptist Church of Oxford is located at 4060 County Road 108.
Oxford Assembly of God also was in the spooky spirit with a Fall Festival this past Sunday at the church.
“The last few years, we’ve partnered with Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford to put together a Fall Festival for the community, but the cemetery opted to sit this year out,” said Craig Mustain, children’s pastor for Oxford Assembly of God. “We wanted to host a Fall Festival that would be fun and entertaining while, at the same time, children and families will be safe.”
Mustain said the Fall Festival featured carnival-style games, a dunk tank, hayrides, door prizes and plenty of food. There also was a scarecrow decorating contest with entries provided by Oxford AOG’s various ministries and groups.
“With all that’s been going on these last several months, it’s a good time for the community to come together in a safe, responsible manner and have fun,” said Amanda Hahn, youth pastor for Oxford Assembly of God.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.