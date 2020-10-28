Nonprofit organization helps families receive Thanksgiving meals

Thanksgiving is supposed to be a time when families gather together to give thanks.
However, not every family can afford to have a holiday dinner with their families, and Kids Central Inc. is trying to change that.
For over 15 years, the nonprofit has worked hard to provide the families they serve with a Thanksgiving meal. It does so by having a fundraiser. Kids Central helps to create a brighter future for children in five counties, including Lake, Marion and Sumter counties. While the group has only been collecting virtually for three years, it aims to reach more families than last year.
“Last year, we were able to feed over 100 families,” said Jessica Gilbert, director of community affairs for the nonprofit. “Our hope is to double that goal this year as many families are in need of an extra hand.”
Barb Byers, a volunteer for about six years at the nonprofit, said she is excited about being able to help out.
“Our clients feel like family,” the Village of Gilchrist resident said. “The families we help are always so appreciative when we can help, and a lot come in to learn how to foster children, help them with finding a job or even help provide for their families by applying for food stamps.”
The nonprofit is accepting donations online and by check. Donations will help to purchase turkeys, potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, rolls and pies to the families seeking an extra hand.
“Our staff is consistently working to ensure the needs of our children and families are met,” said Gilbert. “The Thanksgiving drive is always a fun and exciting time to see if we can go bigger and raise more for our families.”
After all the donations have been received, staff members go out shopping and work with local donors and grocery stores to purchase items to be given to the families.
“We enjoy shopping and working with local donors and families,” Gilbert added.
Byers said her favorite part about volunteering with the nonprofit is the bonds they form with their clients.
“Sometimes it is hard to earn their trust and get them to open up to you,” she said. “But it’s a wonderful challenge. It gives you a great feeling when you earn their trust even if it takes a few years to gain it, because you know you are helping the families.”
Donations for the Thanksgiving Drive can be made online by visiting the website kidscentralinc.org and clicking donate now or by going on their Facebook page at facebook.com/KidsCentralinc. Checks can also be mailed in to 901 Industrial Drive, Suite 200, Wildwood, FL 34785.
For more information, contact the nonprofit at 352-387-3474 or by email at communications@kidscen
Staff writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
