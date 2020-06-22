Network of care

Gina Waterhouse knows difficult days are ahead, but she’s not sitting around awaiting their arrival.
After her Alzheimer’s diagnosis about four years ago, Gina and her husband, Steve, decided changes were in order.
So they retired and moved to the Village of Pine Ridge in hopes of making the most of their remaining time together in an ideal climate.
Gina is still in the early stages of the disease and is able to maintain most of her independence.
The couple feels they’ve found the right place to be for the present, and also as her condition progresses.
“The kind of support you get no matter what you’re going through is phenomenal,” Steve said.
From support or respite-care groups for the affected and their caregivers to assisted-living facilities with care designed for people with dementia, local tools are available in The Villages and surrounding communities to help people with dementia and their caregivers live fulfilling lives.
An estimated 580,000 Floridians are living with the disease, including nearly 33,000 in the tri-county area. Within the next five years, the state’s Alzheimer’s population is projected to rise to 720,000.
Effective treatments are still unknown for Alzheimer’s and most other causes of dementia — an umbrella term for symptoms that affect memory, thinking and social skills. But while research continues on finding cures, dramatic progress has been made in understanding how to care for the affected.
“My whole career goal has been to help those with dementia live with dementia,” said Theresa Klein, a dementia consultant and occupational therapist who helps design memory care facilities, including Trinity Springs in Oxford. “There’s a lot of living to be done.”
The key to long-term memory care success is tracking down services now that you may need eventually, Steve Waterhouse said.
“Most people start way too late in this journey,” he said. “What I hope for other people is that they will get enough resources around them and do enough preplanning so it doesn’t destroy what good life they have left.”
Early Stages
Planning begins with the ability to talk about dementia.
“No one wants anyone to know that they have it,” Gina said. “They don’t want to admit to themselves that there’s a problem.”
Since there is no single test to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease, people may not realize they have it until it has progressed. But early diagnosis helps the affected make arrangements for care.
Although most primary care doctors think brief cognitive assessments are beneficial, only 1 in 7 seniors gets screened annually, according to surveys by the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Villages Health offers free memory screenings to the community, and you don’t have to be a patient to participate. Call 352-674-1779 to schedule an appointment.
The Waterhouses discovered Gina had an issue when employees alerted Steve to accounting errors she was making at the company they owned.
She complained to her husband that she had trouble understanding a new computer program — it was Microsoft Word, the same software she had worked with for years.
Instead of ignoring the diagnosis, it’s part of their everyday conversation now.
“If I forget something, she says, ‘Hold on, I’m the one with Alzheimer’s,’” Steve said.
And this open dialogue has facilitated making important decisions while Gina is still cognizant of the situation, they said.
Steve stressed the importance of finalizing important legal and medical documents, such as wills. At the same time, inform and enlist family members for care plans.
If moving to The Villages from another state, established documents likely need to be updated. It’s best to work with an elder care attorney to assure everything is in place, Steve said.
Most people don’t think about the need for advance health care directives until the time of need, said Alison Hickman, an associate attorney with Grady H. Williams, Jr., LL.M. Attorneys at Law, who is experienced in elder and estate planning law.
“All too often, attorneys have to go to the nursing home, an assisted-living facility or the hospital to meet with clients to discuss the necessary documents,” she said in an email. “Unfortunately, sometimes that is just too late, because the client can’t relay their wishes.”
Help For Middle Stages
Gina remains independent, but the Waterhouses realize they’ll eventually reach a point when she can’t be left alone.
Knowing caregivers often die before their loved ones, Steve emphasized the importance of caregivers seeking help.
“Nurses work 8- to 10-hour shifts. Extreme nurses work 12-hour shifts,” he said. “Caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s at home work 24-7, 365. The caregiving kills the caregiver. That’s not going to happen to us.”
The Alzheimer’s Family Organization, a nonprofit serving caregivers in eight local counties, provides resources for residents through educational programs and support groups throughout The Villages and surrounding communities, executive director Kathleen Winters said.
“We’re here to support people as they walk this journey and provide support for them every step of the way,” she said.
The organization’s in-person support groups are on hold because of the pandemic, but several are now meeting virtually. Call 352-616-0170 for information.
Local respite care groups are also shut down because of the coronavirus, but they’ve long offered a resource for caregivers.
Before the pandemic, an AFO caregiver support group with respite care met every Thursday at New Covenant United Methodist Church. The program provides activities, snacks and musical entertainment for attendees with dementia.
That model later inspired the format of two additional weekly free respite-care groups: the Day-Break Club at Odell Recreation Center and My Time for Free Time at Hope Lutheran Church.
Due to demand, caregivers can’t join both My Time and Day-Break, and both groups often have membership waiting lists.
The groups are run by volunteers, some of whom show up every week, and have a rotating list of musical entertainers.
“This is a labor of love for the volunteers,” coordinator Bob Janson said. “They just do it out of the goodness of their heart.”
Volunteer Lynda Streng said that when her aunt had Alzheimer’s in the 1950s, programs like My Time didn’t exist.
“I think she would have really enjoyed it,” the Village of Pennecamp resident said. “Of course, my uncle would have.”
A Move To Memory Care
Gina Waterhouse already has decided that when she requires around-the-clock care, she’ll want to move to a memory care facility.
A misconception persists that dementia patients wind up sitting in front of a TV all day as they deteriorate, she said.
“People don’t understand that these facilities know how to deal with people,” Gina said.
Strides have been made since Klein’s grandfather, Joe Rapacz, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in the late 1980s.
“Instead of saying these folks can’t do anything, we’re saying, ‘Wow, they can do a lot,’” Klein said. “We have to simplify the activity, but the good news is people even at late stage can still do things.”
Quality facilities now request thorough backgrounds on their residents’ lives, such as what they did for a living. The information is an important tool to help people with dementia drift in and out of the present rather than forcing them into it.
Many local facilities set up stations with old photos, wedding dresses and typewriters — items meant to spark memories from another time that may still be accessible.
Klein said they work with residents to adapt activities they love to their current abilities. For example, a former engineer who liked using his hands was given plastic nuts and bolts to work with as his condition advanced.
Little things like that make a big difference in maintaining a sense of purpose, Steve said, recalling a family dinner with Gina’s mother, who also had Alzheimer’s.
The family ordered key lime pie and ice cream sundaes, which came with chocolate sauce on the side. Gina’s mom started adding the sauce to the pie, and someone said it actually was meant for the ice cream. She quipped, “At this point, I’ll put anything on anything I want.”
“In that moment, she took control of that little piece of her life,” Steve said. “You don’t want to take that away from them.”
If a resident approaches an employee, worried he can’t find his parents who died decades ago, staff is trained to acknowledge the feeling and offer to help, redirecting them to a different activity instead of correcting the person with the reality of the situation, Klein said.
“They figured out ways to not have to push against the person, but instead to build an environment that allows them to flow,” Steve Waterhouse said. “They figured out how to let someone live a life of dignity, of control in their new world.”
For late-stage residents, communities still keep a full schedule of activities they can enjoy, such as gardening or baking cookies.
“Language is being lost ... but the senses are still very much awake and alert,” Klein said. “Those senses usually are tied with memories, so they bring the memories out.”
The memory care communities of today would have made a big difference for her family and grandfather, who eventually moved into a nursing home, she said.
“I think about him every day,” Klein said.
Though ready for a future of memory care, the Waterhouses are living in the present. Last year, they took the trip to Alaska Gina had always wanted. She flew in a helicopter for the first time.
A few weeks ago, they embarked on a 6,000-mile road trip in their RV, visiting North Carolina, Utah, Arizona and many national parks along the way.
“We know we won’t always have the control we have,” Steve said. “We can’t control that. What we can control is what we do today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.