More local churches are preparing to reopen their doors

More churches are welcoming congregants back to in-person services this weekend as the region continues its slow return to normalcy following the shutdown.
Weirsdale Presbyterian Church will resume public worship Sunday, and officials are asking all in attendance to take precautions.
“We are asking congregants to wear a mask during the Sunday service at 10:30 a.m.,” according to Walter Laseter, pastor for Weirsdale Presbyterian. “Protective gloves will be made available to congregants during the service.”
Calvary Chapel Villages is also reopening Sunday, and its pastor, Steve Turner, provided worshippers on the church’s website with what he called 12 “specifics” on what to expect when entering the sanctuary in Wildwood.
“We have been setting up the sanctuary to allow for social distancing,” he said. “Those who are not comfortable with entering the church at this time can return whenever they are ready.”
Village Church of Christ in Lady Lake is planning three services Sunday. Church minister Terry Wheeler said the services will maintain social distancing guidelines while making sure those who wish to attend a service can.
“Our building is small and, given the current guidance, we should be able to hold around 25 congregants in the sanctuary per service,” he said.
And at Adamsville Baptist Church in Wildwood, Pastor Ken Scrubbs opens his sanctuary Sunday knowing some regular congregants won’t be able to attend.
“We realize that there are congregants who are required to stay at home,” he said. “But we are ready to welcome those who are available to return to the church.”
Other houses of worship are looking to bring congregants together by launching outdoor or “drive-in” services just outside their buildings. This includes First Baptist Church of Wildwood, which announced this week that it will hold its annual “Grad Sunday” service outside on its campus at 9:10 a.m. Sunday.
“We are encouraging people who wish to attend the Grad Sunday service to dress comfortable and casual as we’ll be outside,” said Justin Davis, minister to students at First Baptist Wildwood. “Bring a blanket or lawn chairs for you and your family to sit upon. Congregants can wear a mask if they desire.”
Davis said the church is looking forward to coming together again to honor area graduates who have worked hard during these trying times. The Grad Sunday service will also be broadcast on First Baptist Wildwood’s Facebook page.
Freedom Fellowship of The Villages has come up with a unique way to meet during the COVID-19 crisis. The church, which recently bought land off of East County Road 462 in Wildwood with plans to build a permanent sanctuary there, is now holding Sunday outdoor services on that land.
“This Sunday will be our third holding an outdoor service on the property,” said David Gee, a church elder for Freedom Fellowship. “People dress casually and bring their own chairs. A few even bring their dogs to the service.”
Freedom Fellowship’s outdoor services take place at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at 5156 E. County Road 462 in Wildwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.