More libraries in and around Villages are opening doors

More local libraries are reopening this week.
On May 4, libraries in Florida were allowed to reopen to the public at 25% capacity. On May 18,, the order changed and libraries could operate at 50% capacity.
The Sumter County Library System first opened The Villages Public Library at Belvedere and The Villages Public Library at Pinellas Plaza in early May. On May 21, E.C. Rowell Public Library, Panasoffkee Community Library and Bushnell Public Library reopened as well.
W.T. Bland Public Library reopened today and Tavares Public Library is opening Wednesday.
“People are happy to be back in,” said Leslie Smith, administrative services manager for the Sumter County Library System.
The libraries are back to normal hours with most of its services available, including card registration, checkouts and computer usage. Patrons are to practice social distancing and tables inside are spread apart along with the computers.
The libraries open are operating at a certain capacity based on size. Guests are asked to limit their visit to one hour and areas are being cleaned regularly.
The Lake County Library System waited some time to open several libraries to ensure everything was in order and they were prepared to welcome guests back, said George Taylor, library director for the Office of Library Services in Lake County.
Since reopening, guests have been “thrilled” to be able to visit the libraries again, Taylor said.
“The staff have been very excited to be open and welcome patrons back,” he said. “… And we’re excited about the next steps, which are extended hours and offering more services as we go.”
Doris Johnson, of Fruitland Park, would visit the Fruitland Park Library about every two weeks to pick up some compact disc versions of books.
She likes the mystery novels.
She came to the library again on Friday to get some more mysteries.
When the location was closed, she said she tried to keep herself occupied by watching TV but there was nothing interesting. She was happy when she heard the news that the library was open.
“It gives me a place to come get my CDs and have something to do to keep my mind occupied,” Johnson said.
Fruitland Park Library volunteer Bob Ballenger feels good about the library reopening and being back.
“This way I know which day of the week it is,” The Fruitland Park resident said.
He has been a volunteer at the library for 15 years and helps file the books, but also comes to the library as a reader. He likes visiting and volunteering because he lives in the area and feels like he is giving something back to the town.
“I was glad to get back,” he said.
