Heather Irwin is thrilled about the bigger building for the dogs.
The soon-to-be-built building at YOUR Humane Society SPCA in Lake Panasoffkee increases the capacity to accommodate at least 12 dogs, from the current eight, and as the kennel manager, Irwin knows that means the shelter can better serve dogs.
“We can help more animals,” she said. “We can save more animals. More room (means) more lives.”
Besides the increased capacity for more dogs, YOUR Humane Society SPCA also is moving its Kitten Wonderland to a modular structure that will house 20 kittens.
The new Kitten Wonderland is paid for by an anonymous donor, who is a longtime supporter of the shelter. The modular building was ordered in early July, and is expected to arrive in early to mid-October.
The Kitten Wonderland improvements were spurred by suggestions from the shelter’s volunteers.
“This new building will give more kittens more space to meet their prospective adopters and to play without having to navigate the social intricacies of adult cats,” said Celine Petrie, acting director and chairman emeritus.
Also, the new location of Kitten Wonderland will move closer to the existing Catty Shack, where the adult cats are housed, which will make it easier for the staff, volunteers and adopters to have access to all of the cats.
The current Kitten Wonderland room is to be repurposed, allowing the shelter to use that entire space for quarantining cats, making it easier to isolate cats that should be kept separate from other cats, Petrie said.
“Having a new larger Kitten Wonderland is a win-win for everyone — the animals, the volunteers, the public,” said Louise Rodey, who has volunteered at the shelter for more than four years, cleaning and organizing the volunteer schedule.
The improvements are a boost to what the Village of Pinellas resident already considers a positive environment. What she loves most about working at the shelter is that the cats can roam in the Catty Shack, which helps with socializing and getting them ready for adoption.
“When I saw the Catty Shack is a cage-free environment, I knew that’s where I wanted to spend my retirement,” she said.
The new dog quarantine area, to be called The Ralph Edmonds Memorial Canine Quarantine, is paid for by Ralph’s widow, Joyce, Petrie said. She wanted to cherish Ralph’s memory with the gift.
The upgraded dog quarantine space will include 12 outdoor runs and a sanitary concrete base for the kennel runs, instead of gravel, and updated roofing, from tarp to metal, which will feature better weather protection for the dogs. The new building is awaiting scheduling from the builder, with permits pending from the county.
The dog expansion will allow the shelter to care for more dogs and make cleaning and caring for them easier and more efficient, Petrie said.
The two expansions combined cost about $85,000, Petrie said.
Irwin anticipates that the dogs will appreciate the extra 300 square feet of space.
“Words can’t even express how grateful all of us are,” Irwin said. “All of us here — we’re very happy. We can’t wait.”
Staff writer Julie Butterfield can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5254, or julie.butterfield@thevillagesmedia.com.
