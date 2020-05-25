Memorial Park Honor Guard remembers fallen vets

The sound of a drumbeat cloaked the sounds of a nearby pickleball game Saturday morning as members of the Veterans’ Memorial Park Honor Guard marched into the park. Even though the group couldn’t hold its usual Memorial Day ceremonies, it wasn’t going to let the weekend go without honoring the nation’s war dead.
Traditionally, there is a large ceremony at the park on Memorial Day. Speeches are made, salutes are given and rifles are fired. Sometimes, there’s even a congressman in attendance. Hundreds of Villagers gather at the park to pay tribute.
But members of the Veterans’ Memorial Park board decided that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, such a presentation wouldn’t be appropriate this year. Instead, the group’s honor guard came unannounced early Saturday.
“It’s just paying honor to fallen service members,” said Warren Beard, the head of the honor guard, who lives in the Village of Woodbury.
Only a few Villagers who just happened to be in the area had the opportunity to witness the short, but moving, ceremony. A wreath was laid by Marjorie Fada, of the Village of Silver Lake. Then, the honor guard marched slowly to the flagpole at the back of the park. Three riflemen shot two volleys each, then John Bird, of the Village of Buttonwood, played taps.
Before the ceremony, Tom Miller, president of Veterans’ Memorial Park and the group’s chaplain, said, “We’re going to try to make this more personal.”
After the honor guard returned to the front of the park, Miller spoke briefly.
Miller talked about three men he served with in Vietnam who didn’t make it home. Pfc. Bryant, Lt. Ross and Airman Romano were all friends of Miller’s. He said he loaded the body bag carrying Bryant’s remains on the helicopter for the start of his final journey. Romano, he said, was a forward air controller whose remains are still lost in the jungle to this day. Those three in particular, as well as all the fallen, are in his thoughts this weekend.
After a silent prayer in which members of the honor guard were invited to remember their own comrades, the members marched somberly out of the park.
“We just want to remind the community that we’re still here,” Fada said.
And despite it all, still honoring those who gave their lives for America.
