Meet area’s newest school principals

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.