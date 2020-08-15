Meet area’s newest school principals

Students’ safety always has been schools’ top priority. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, safety brings new challenges to experienced principals who are new to two elementary schools in The Villages area, and who both want to sustain support from individuals and community groups. They also both said they want to continue to build on students’ academic achievement. Gregg Dudley transferred to the principal’s job at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake from Rimes Early Learning and Literacy Center in Leesburg. He is starting his 29th year as an educator, and five generations of his family live in Lady Lake and Weirsdale. He started his career teaching American history at Lake Weir Middle School in Marion County.
He fills the job vacated by former Principal Dave Bordenkircher, who retired.
Micah Cook is new to the principal’s job at Wildwood Elementary School, having come from Tallassee, Alabama, where he was a middle school principal until June. He had spent eight or nine years as an elementary principal after starting his career as an elementary teacher following a stint in the Army. He officially retired after 27 years in education in Alabama to start over in Florida.
He fills the job vacated by former Principal John Temple, who was promoted to Sumter County School District’s director of professional learning and accountability.
“I enjoy working,” Cook said. “I like to solve problems. If teachers are having a problem and I can come up with a solution, that makes me happy.”
Building relationships with students and seeing the spark of learning in them are the best parts of a principal’s job, he said.
The latest problem for both leaders to solve is how to protect everyone on campus from COVID-19.
Dudley said Lake County Schools recently released new coronavirus safety protocols.
Among other precautions, students in schools in the Marion, Lake and Sumter school districts, as well as The Villages Charter School, will all wear masks whenever they cannot maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet. They will have spaces during the day when they can remove their masks.
Cook said he and Wildwood staff are all trying to be very deliberate in planning as well as possible to keep everyone safe from the virus and not just on paper. He said he’s been walking around campus and classrooms to see how much space the school has to keep social distancing.
Wildwood Elementary’s school performance grade rose from a “D” in 2013-14 to a “C” for 2018-19, according to the Florida Department of Education.
For the past several years, schools across America have been teaching students to collaborate in small groups, as Cook said they must in most workplaces. Collaboration helps students develop higher-level thinking skills instead of just memorizing facts they will forget unless they continue to use them. Classrooms were rearranged to push together desks into pairs or small groups so students can quietly discuss concepts they are learning.
But now desks are being spread apart to reduce transmission of the virus, and collaboration is harder with social distancing.
“What we have to figure out is how to do these smart things and still keep kids safe,” Cook said.
Villages Elementary’s goal is to retain its “A” grade, which it has had every year except three since 2002, and to build on individual students’ growth in mathematics and language arts, Dudley said.
About 53% of parents at the school chose traditional face-to-face instruction for the coming school year and about 21% chose Lake Live synchronous online instruction, while about 23% chose full-time Lake County Virtual School. Another 3% chose a modified day, in which students attend reading and math classes on campus but learn other subjects online, according to results Lake County Schools compiled Thursday.
Then, after the school plans how to accommodate every family’s choice, Dudley said the school will turn its attention to how to continue school volunteers’ and mentors’ contributions virtually or some other way.
A score of groups contribute to Villages Elementary and its students’ needs, from reading and books to food, shoes and clothes, and from maintaining the playground equipment to arts and music programs, counselor RhedaGail Shumate said.
District safety protocols do not allow volunteers on campus during the first quarter, so Dudley said he wants to visit those groups off campus.
Cook said Wildwood also has wonderful volunteers and he’s looking for new ways to maintain their help, possibly under a large tent or awning outdoors.
“It’s a mutually beneficial relationship,” he said.
Cook has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of South Alabama and a master’s in education specializing in educational administration from the University of Alabama. He is married with two grown daughters and a grandbaby on the way.
Dudley has a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s in educational leadership, both from the University of Florida. His wife also works for Lake County Schools, his son and daughter-in-law are both Lake County teachers, and his daughter is a teaching assistant for the district.
Staff writer Dayna Straehley can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5408, or dayna.straehley@thevillagesmedia.com.
