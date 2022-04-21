Marco Rubio returns to Villages for coffee and a conversation

Ferny Lilly was having a cup of coffee Wednesday morning when the door to Scooples Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant opened and Sen. Marco Rubio walked in.
"I couldn't believe it," said Lilly, of the Village of Collier. "I said 'Really?'"
Rubio walked around chatting with guests, including Lilly, at the Brownwood restaurant. Florida's senior senator is a familiar face around The Villages, often visiting for events like seeing how the Paycheck Protection Program, which he co-authored, helped save local businesses and jobs across The Villages and nation or recognizing Vietnam veterans at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex.
Rubio, a Republican, is back on the ballot this year, and faces a challenge from U.S. Rep. Val Demings (FL-10), a Democrat. Soon after grabbing a coffee to go, he sat down for a chat with the Daily Sun.
Q: Senator, as a frequent visitor to The Villages, can you share ways in which you feel you connect with the residents here, and how important is that to your campaign?
A: In many ways The Villages is sort of ahead of the curve when it comes to Florida. It obviously is a place where, I don't know precisely what the percentage is, but a substantial percentage of the people that live here weren't here five, 10, 15, 20 years ago. They moved here from somewhere else. And when someone makes a decision to get up and move from where they've lived their whole life to somewhere new, there's a reason for it. And the reason for it is not just our weather: It's the fact that Florida is a place people are attracted to because of government policies that make it a livable place, a free place. And so I think, to me, it's a constant reminder of what makes the state special and what we need to continue to do. And as you interact with people that come here who came from somewhere else, they remind you of that too. So that's really important. But the other is that there's a misnomer that it's a retirement community, and people when they haven't been here before they think retirement community means people that aren't doing anything. Twenty-first century retirement is people that don't have to work but continue to do so, whether it's the small businesses they own or the other activities they're involved in, and so obviously that's great. And then the third thing is obviously just the growth, the massive growth. Every time I come here it's bigger: There's more people that have moved here. And that continues to fuel the growth of our state and the growth our economy, but also the needs of our state in terms of infrastructure and other things that you have to provide for. So it really is a really unique place, and I get asked about it all the time from people around the country. A lot of people are asking why they're not advertising on Fox News any more, and I say because they don't have to.
Q: What is your assessment for how the Republican party is picking up numbers in Florida?
A: I think it's two things. The first is people moving here from places that have the kinds of policies that we're against, and they move here because they support the policies we do have. I think at the end of the day, 10 years from now, when we look back and do the studies that they're going to do on everything from economic prosperity to the academic achievement involving social well-being of young Americans, you'll find that Florida outperformed the rest of the country because our businesses opened sooner, our people went back to work faster and our kids went back to school quicker. And that's going to have long-term implications for our state compared to other places. So I think we're benefiting from that in the short term as well in terms of people associating us with those policies. I think the second thing that's really changed is it's proven how wrong people are when they think that the primary identity that a person has is their ethnicity. Right? They think they're Hispanic or African American and that is your primary identity. And what we're learning here in Florida is that the primary identify of most people is not the color of their skin or the pronunciation of their last name. The primary identity is husband and wife, father, mother, small business owner, worker, someone who has to provide for a family, and that has pronounced itself particularly in Hispanic communities. What you're finding is that Hispanic Americans are voting in ways that are indistinguishable from all working class Americans, because their values are being disrespected and insulted and because their economic interests are being harmed. Who's paying the biggest price for inflation? Working people and small business owners, and a substantial percentage of Hispanic Americans are small business owners and/or workers. And so I think the growth among Hispanic Americans in the Republican party has also fueled this trajectory that I think will continue.
Q: Looking back, can you share your assessment on how the Paycheck Protection Program helped keep our economy afloat during the onset of the pandemic?
A: I think we would have had hundreds of thousands of small business in Florida vanish. The overwhelming number of small businesses cannot afford to be closed for three days, not to mention three months. They just wouldn't have existed. We would have had a historic number of people on the unemployment system, beyond what we already had, with no job to return to. I think our economic recovery would have been a lot slower. I think we would have had a commercial real estate catastrophe as rents would have gone unpaid, and that would have created an additional contagion. So I think what you would have found is that, by the time policy makers decided to reopen, there would have been no one to reopen except large corporate businesses that were backed by a lot of money. So I think the Paycheck Protection Program frankly saved the economy of the country. And it's important to remember that the Paycheck Protection Program wasn't some government giveaway. The government ordered businesses not to function. It's no different than when the government comes in and says "We need your land to build a highway." They have the right to do that, but they have to compensate you for it. And in the case of the Paycheck Protection Program, the compensation was money that helped them pay their rent and keep their employees on the payroll because the government wasn't allowing them to work. And no program is perfect, we knew that going in, but I can assure you that, had there not been a Paycheck Protection Program, we would not be where we are today, and there would be a lot of businesses that would have just vanished off the face of the Earth.
Q: Where does the United States stand on immigration policies right now? How is it different from when your parents fled Cuba and where does it need to get to, in your opinion?
A: That's a really important question. First of all our immigration system is chaos. Just total chaos. I mean just a few days ago ICE went to Federal court in one of its filings and said that they're preparing to apprehend and release 600,000 people over the next five months. That's an outrageous number. Every day 6,000 to 7,000 people illegally enter the country. The overwhelming majority are processed and released into the population on the promise to appear in three or four years for an asylum hearing. Most of them will never appear for that hearing. So it's fueling a catastrophe at the border. It's taxing our border patrol, it's taxing ICE agents, it's taxing local communities, it's creating tremendous strain, not just in border towns but in all these other cities that are assuming large numbers of people. I mean it's just total chaos. America is the most generous country in the world on immigration. There are a million people a year, a million people a year, who become permanent residents of the United States legally, so this is on top of that. And it's complete chaos. Immigration has changed dramatically since the 50s, 60s, and 40s and 30s, and even the 1800s. And that's fine. There's a lot of reasons for why it's changed. Obviously immigration 150 years ago was people that were moving here to live here. Immigration today in many cases is people that are coming here to work here and send money back home, and are not really focused on making this permanently their home. I think that's changed. I think the second thing that's changed is that we now have billions of dollars of public assistance programs that are available to people, a safety net we've created that many that have come here and are legally here qualify for that didn't exist in the 50s and 40s the way it does now. And the third is just the sheer volume. Just the sheer chaos, I mean just the volume of people coming. You also didn't have these professional criminal trafficking networks who are some of the worst people on the planet who take advantage of these migrants. They abuse them. If you get sick they abandon you, if you're a woman you might get sexually assaulted or even raped, if you're a child you can be trafficked. And the same traffickers that are moving people that way are also moving Fentanyl into the country, fueling a massive crisis. So I think it's just like night and day from what it's used to be. And a lot of things have changed in the world. People didn't use to lock their front door. So the world changes, our policies do as well. So it's just a very different dynamic.
Q: What is attracting most of your attention on Capitol Hill and has you most concerned lately? Russia? The U.S. economy? Immigration?
A: Yes, all three and more. I mean, look: I think there's sort of the short term and the long term. I mean right in front of us immediately is inflation, first and foremost. And the basket of things we call inflation includes fuel prices that are climbing again. This week in Florida, the average depends on what county you're in, but $4.03, $4.05 (a gallon), it will start to climb again. But every time that price goes up the price of everything goes up because everything we buy is transported there by something that is burning gas or diesel. So when that price goes up, so too does that price we pay for everything else. And then inflation on top of everything else that's being driven by supply chain shortages, which are about to get worse. China is having another COVID meltdown. They're shutting down. We depend way too much on China for many of the things we buy. So you're going to have less things to buy, more people trying to buy them, the result is going to be higher prices. Biden told us a year and a half ago not to worry about it, that it wasn't going to be a problem, and then he pumped $1.7 trillion into the economy to fuel it even more. Then this thing blows up and now suddenly it took him 12 months to realize inflation is not a game: It's a big problem. So I think that's just really the most onerous thing that's on our country right now. The second you've already asked about, and that's immigration. I think Americans, I don't care who you are, are watching on TV a border at which thousands of people every day just walk across and legally enter the country. And they're outraged about it. And they're coming from three dozen countries all over there world. There's about close to 200,000 people within a day's walking distance of the border right now just waiting for Biden to follow through with his plan to get rid of Title 42, which is this COVID rule that allows you to immediately deport someone when they enter the country illegally. Once he gets rid of that, that my opponent Val Demings and others demanded he do, once he gets rid of it I think you're going to see an enormous surge at the border, double the number we're having right now. And then I just think long term, big picture, the single biggest challenge to America is China. We've never faced a competitor like China. They are just as militarily powerful as the old Soviet Union, but far more economically influential. And they have a lot of leverage over us because we made stupid decisions like sending all our jobs over there, like buying everything over there, like allowing them to buy up American companies, like allowing them to steal our intellectual property, our trade secrets, the things we invent, our research at our universities. We've allowed them to use our VISA system to fill our universities with graduate students that are really spies that are there for the purpose of stealing American research. So we're going to have to deal with that in a very serious way. And unfortunately some of the biggest corporations in America are their lobbyists because, in exchange for access to the Chinese market, they're willing to come here and lobby against what's good for America and in favor of what's good for China.
