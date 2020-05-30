Many sporting goods stores’ sales are rising as activities pick up

As gyms, courts and fields reopen, people are resuming, or increasing, activity levels.
And some sporting goods stores have seen an increase in sales.
Some stores in The Villages area saw a boost during the COVID-19 pandemic or in their first weeks since resuming busines. As gyms begin to reopen, along with pickleball courts and softball fields, some stores are seeing customers coming in to refresh their sports supplies or get new items.
Golf Central is at least as busy as it would be during its craziest time of the year.
Typically, that’s in February. Since recently reopening to the public after being closed for about a month and a half, the sporting goods store in Brownwood is seeing an unexpected boom in business.
Usually sales during this time of year are down 50% from February, but now staff are seeing sales equal to greater than their busiest month, said Jim Frasier, store manager for Golf Central.
Frasier has seen a lot of new people taking up golf, and the store has had about four to five new golfers come in a day, he said.
During April and the majority of May, Village Cycles, located in La Plaza Grande and Brownwood, saw a boom in business with many people going out and biking more during the stay-at-home order.
One day the store in La Plaza Grande got 40 calls in the first hour. Business has started to go back to normal, though, for this time of year.
“We’re kind of on the other side of it now, playing catch-up and trying to get back to normal, but we’re grateful for the craziness we had,” said Mark Hall, owner of Village Cycles along with his wife, Windy.
For other sporting good establishments, business also received a recent boost and has begun to slow down.
Edwin Watts Golf in Southern Trace Plaza was extremely busy the first two to three weeks of May when it reopened after being closed since mid-March.
The first day it reopened, May 4, was the biggest sale day Roy Taylor, assistant manager of the store, saw since he started working there four years ago.
About 150 people came in that day. Usually staff at Edwin Watts see about 40 customers, Taylor said.
Business has slowed since then. May and the summer months are the store’s slowest time of year because many snowbirds head back home.
“It’s back to normal,” Taylor said. “It feels like a normal year now.”
For Softball R Game/Pickleball HQ, located in Southern Trace, business is beginning to pick up. The store has been making about 50% of the sales it would during this time of the year, said owner Kelli Campbell.
As more outdoor activities are reopening to the public, however, things are starting to look up.
It’s still below where it would normally be, but Campbell is working to get people through the door by also offering specials and sales on clothes, shoes and equipment.
“The more things that are open with activities — the softball fields opening for games and pickleball courts opening up — the more customers we’ll have,” she said.
Many customers are coming in to refresh their equipment, such as regripping their pickleball paddles or softball bats. Others are buying new equipment such as gloves or shoes in anticipation of when games pick up again.
