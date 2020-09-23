Lovebugs make an unwelcomed return

Remember those flying little menaces with the adorable name? After May ends, they don’t go away completely. Lovebugs never left the environment, and now the annoying insects are back for their second mating season of the year, gradually reappearing in overwhelming numbers. Lovebugs, a relative of the March fly family, get their name from their appearance of two insects mating with each other. While they are mostly harmless to people, their blood is acidic, and the splatter associated with them can cause cosmetic damage to cars.
WHAT TO DO
DO: Use water, soap and/or a car wash chemical to get lovebugs off your car or golf cart. Whether cleaning your vehicle at home or at a car wash, staff at Village Car Wash recommends these materials — applied using a soft cloth or sponge — to remove the dead bugs and splatter.
DO: Clean lovebugs off the car within a day or two. Unless the acidic remains of lovebugs are cleaned off promptly, motorists run the risk of damage their cars’ paint jobs.
DO: Consider avoiding wearing light colors like white and yellow, which may attract lovebugs to you, said Jim Davis, extension director of the University of Florida’s Sumter County Extension Office. While dark-colored clothing is less attractive to the insects, it may not be a solution that works for people who wish to avoid mosquitoes, which are attracted to dark colors like black and blue.
DO: Consider waxing your car in preparation for the next lovebug season. A coat of good wax may make removing the insects easier and prevent against future damage, Davis said.
WHAT NOT TO DO
Don’t: Hire pest control or spray pesticides to get rid of lovebugs. Yes, lovebugs are annoying. But unlike most insect pests, they do not sting or carry venom or disease, according to UF/IFAS research. Chemical pesticides are largely ineffective in controlling large swarms of lovebugs, the university’s research showed. Because of that, Davis discourages people from using chemical pesticides to try to remove them from the environment.
Don’t’: Use cooking spray or oil to remove lovebugs. Cooking oil is hard to remove in a car wash, and doing so runs the risk of taking off the vehicle’s wax coating, according to Village Car Wash. Anecdotal evidence suggests other alternative means of removing lovebugs, like wet dryer sheets or WD-40 have proven successful, but car wash staff doesn’t recommend them.
Don’t: Use the windshield wipers to remove lovebugs. It may only make the splatter
on the windshield worse.
