Business is good at local thrift stores.
At retailers like Restoring Hope Thrift Store, the thrift store at the Haven of Lake & Sumter Counties Inc. and Our Mother’s Attic have seen business increase or stay steady during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some stores are seeing more donations as people clean out their homes during the pandemic.
“It’s been good. It’s steady,” said Mike Leahy, manager at Our Mother’s Attic. “We’re open six days a week, and we’re busy just about every day.”
The thrift store located in Wildwood and run by St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church takes donations of household goods such as pots, pans, comforters and bedding. The thrift store doesn’t accept clothing donations.
Regulars are returning, and more people are dropping off donations since the location reopened.
The thrift store closed in March and reopened on Aug. 1. Deliveries and pickups of donations have stopped for the time being.
Reopening the location wasn’t as busy but as time has moved on, business has grown.
“It’s been steadily growing especially with the holidays coming,” Leahy said. “It’s growing just about every week.”
Leahy has seen plenty of donations also, including books, CDs and games.
At Restoring Hope, business has been staying steady, too.
“There’s slow days and busy days and we can always use donations to help us out,” said Troy Sasser, manager of the thrift store.
Restoring Hope Thrift Store in Wildwood also accepts and offers donations of household items and furniture but not clothes.
Three days out of the week Restoring Hope does donations pickups and deliveries. During busy season, staff will do about 12 pickups and about four deliveries.
Now with COVID-19, the pickups have slowed to about seven or eight a week. This time of the year is also a little slower because not all the snowbirds have come back yet, Sasser said.
“Our supporters are really helping us out to stay busy,” Sasser said.
Sasser believes business will pick up more as they head into the holiday season and as more people travel to the area.
“It’s slowly getting back to a normal groove,” he said.
Daily sales at the thrift store at the Haven of Lake & Sumter Counties, Inc. has been “wonderful,” said Reneea Wheeler, victim advocate, maintenance manager and donations coordinator at Haven.
“Donations are more than we can handle at his point. It’s daily.” Wheeler said. “Everyone has been quite generous.”
The thrift store, located in Leesburg, has been making about $300 a day in sales, which is very good considering the pandemic, and getting at least three or four carloads of donations a day, Wheeler said.
The Haven’s thrift store accepts all types of donations, including housewares and clothing — a big donation category recently at the store.
Wheeler expects sales and donations to continue an upward trend.
“We appreciate the support that the community has continued to give us,” she said.
Staff Writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.