Local grads find jobs with Sumter Company

So much about Saturday’s ceremony spoke volumes about the evolution of the T&D Family of Companies as one of Sumter County’s largest employers. Around 100 family members and friends gathered to celebrate the graduation of the T&D founders’ grandson, Cody Yoder, who recently earned a bachelor’s degree with double majors in business management and finance from Florida State University. The event at the Silo Oaks event venue at Sumterville also highlights the commitment Terry and Glendora Yoder, the founders, made years ago to hire local graduates from The Villages, Wildwood Middle and South Sumter high schools, whenever possible. “It’s most important if we can hire them locally here in the community,” Terry said. “If they choose not to go to college, it gives them a great option.”
That commitment includes not only Cody, a 2016 charter school graduate, but also Kiroshi Reyna, 2019; Kevin Medina, Ceasar Garcia, Jesse Perez, Brandon Reyna and Hunter Spurgeon, 2018; Luis Ortega Guerrero and Nick Montes, 2017; Rafael Perez Jr., 2016; Francisco Martinez Jr. and Alejandro Vaca, 2015; Kaley Barnes; 2014; and Marcos Flores, 2009.
Many of the company’s Sumter County graduates met Terry through sponsorships of 4H, Future Farmers of America, athletics and other school programs.
“I have a great relationship with youth in the county,” Terry said. “From the time they start showing at the fairs, they know Mr. Yoder.”
Many of Cody’s former classmates were among those shouting cheers during Saturday’s ceremony.
His longtime mentor Robin Grant, principal of The Villages High School, conferred the degrees.
“Congratulations, this is only the beginning,” he told Cody, who entered The Villages Charter School in 2001 as a prekindergartner. “He’s ready to go. He’s shadowing Terry Yoder, who I think is a pretty good role model and mentor in the business world. Cody’s got a lot of good ideas and is ready to go. I really feel this young man is on the road to success.”
Pride swelled as tears welled in the eyes of his grandparents, who started a small concrete-foundation company 40 years ago and built it into one of The Villages primary contractors.
This is a company built upon family values, Terry said, starting with his wife and business partner; his son, Troy; and daughter, Becky Dixon, all active in the company.
“It’s hard to put into the right words,” Terry said. “It’s the pride that I’ve got from my son who’s played a big role with me ever since he was 16 years old. And, now, to watch his son come out of the university and join our team, it fills me with pride.”
Even with such strong academic credentials, Cody never once thought about pursuing other business opportunities.
“My grandpa has been such an inspiration to me,” he said. “He built the company from the ground up. I want to stay here and take it further.”
Cody is bringing more to the company than a college education.
“I’ve been working here since I was 16 at the company’s mechanic shop, the screen division,” he said. “Grandpa’s put me in positions around the company to get a feel for things. That also helped out at the university, because they were teaching us that you need to be well-rounded to become a good CEO.”
It’s also a family partnership that extends beyond familial relationships, Terry said.
Take for instance Arnoldo Montes Sr., who worked for The Villages in the early 1980s and joined T&D 35 years ago, Terry said. His son, Arnoldo Montes Jr., has worked at the company for 20 years. Now grandson and son Nick works for the T&D Supplies division.
That community bond includes Federico Flores, who, along with son, Charlie Flores, and his son, Marcos, all work for T&D. Charlie serves as president of T&D Concrete.
“I’ve probably got 30 families with three generations working in the company,” Terry said. “There also are multiple families whose children have graduated from the charter school.”
The grandson’s commitment to learn more about the company and elevate it to even higher levels of success complements the enjoyment Terry gets by mentoring young people like him.
“I’ve enjoyed more over the past 10 years being a mentor and a coach,” he said. “I enjoy showing them how not to make the same mistakes I made in life because I didn’t have the education. I learned the hard way. But I surrounded myself with good leaders from the community, and I learned from them. But most of all, I never would have had the success I have today without my wife beside me. She has been the backbone; her working side by side with me every day.”
