Librarian closes the book on storied 50-year career

In her six years as director of the Lady Lake Public Library, Marsha Brinson said she brought more programs and updated the Youth Library, but it’s the people she will miss most.
Brinson retired from her 50-year career Aug. 3 at a time when many of the programs she and her team started are on hold if they cannot be held virtually.
“The most difficult thing for me is not having one-on-one programming,” she said in her almost cleaned-out office, reflecting on the computer classes the library offered before the COVID-19 pandemic as well as assisting patrons with personal computers and new Kindle, Nook and
other devices.
“We have done virtual storytimes, but it’s the same as youth librarians having a roomful of kids,” she said.
But more time with her family is calling.
“It’s something I’ve thought out for a while, and the pandemic made me think about it a little harder,” Brinson said.
The library was closed for five weeks at the beginning of the pandemic, so even though she stopped at the library briefly a number of times, she was stuck at home a lot.
“It really gave me a chance to think about what is important for my life,” Brinson said. “People over the years have always told me you know when it’s time to retire.”
Brinson had worked 12 years for the Sumter County Library System, where she was a library supervisor, and previously for other library systems in Florida, her home the past 30 years, and Massachusetts. About the time Sumter County privatized its library system, the job as Lady Lake’s library director opened, she said.
“As luck would have it, here I am,” she said.
“It has really been a pleasure to work for Lady Lake,” Brinson said. “To finish my career, this has been a wonderful, wonderful place to work. I have always had a lot of support and our town manager has given a lot of encouragement for what I have wanted to do here at
the library.”
Town Manager Kris Kollgaard said she enjoyed working with Brinson.
“I am sorry to see her go, although I completely understand her desire to retire and enjoy life more,” Kollgaard said.
“During Marsha’s tenure with the town, she has introduced a variety of classes for our patrons and updated the Youth Library, and created many programs that the children love,” she said, listing Hero Month, storytime and the Teen Advisory Group as examples. “The employees and the patrons will miss her.”
Lori Sadler, who has worked at the library for the town for 11 years, and who was in charge when Brinson was away, will be the new library director, Kollgaard said.
“Lori brings many technology skills to the table, and I look forward to working with her as we go forward,” the town manager said.
Brinson brought not only programs from community groups and local lawyers, doctors and other professionals to the library, she said she also had worked to make it a friendly community meeting place offering information in a variety of formats from books to in-person presentations for all people.
Brinson said she lives in Lady Lake and only five minutes from the library, so she will be back as a patron.
“Of course, I’m a reader,” she said. “I have to have books.”
