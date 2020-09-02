Lend a hand with Villages Homeowners Advocates Helping Hands

The crutches taking up space in your closet have another chance to do some good thanks to the Villages Homeowners Advocates Helping Hands Inc.
The Helping Hands program, sponsored by the VHA, provides durable medical equipment such as wheelchairs, crutches and walkers to residents in need. It loans them the free equipment from their inventory on an as-needed basis, then residents return them when they no longer need them.
The organization is in need of volunteers and some donated medical equipment. The office is at 1104 Main St. in Spanish Springs Town Square and is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Ron McMahon, secretary and treasurer of VHA Helping Hands Inc., said volunteers are greatly needed because they hope to fill positions at the VHA Helping Hands office. The organization is also preparing to return to operating five days a week when seasonal residents return to The Villages.
“We had to cut back to three days because of the pandemic,” said McMahon, of the Village of Hadley. “Volunteers help in the office by distributing equipment; accepting equipment returns and donations; clean, sanitize and catalog all equipment coming in and process outgoing equipment from inventory to resident clients.”
The organization has about 700 pieces of medical equipment but is in need of more. The organizations does about 6,000 equipment transactions a year.
It is recommended donors call the office to see if a particular item they wish to donate is at full capacity first.
“We do ask that people contact the office at 352-973-2284 before they come to the office to donate items,” said Bill Gottschalk, president of Helping Hands. “A lot of times, we find people just drop things off, but we have 164 walkers right now, so we don’t need a bunch of those.”
Gottschalk said safety is a priority when handling equipment and working with volunteers.
“There are always at least two people in the office during working hours,” the Village of Mallory Square resident said. “We have to be cautious when working with equipment because someone could fall or hurt themselves by accident.”
New volunteers go through a two-day training walk through where they sit with someone else in the office and learn the proper way to sanitize the equipment, catalog the equipment and keep inventory.
“We sanitize all of the equipment we receive,” Gottschalk said. “... volunteering with this organization is the greatest thing in The Villages. You meet so many great people and we love doing it. I’ve done a lot of volunteer work, but I find this to be the most rewarding.”
To learn more about the equipment Helping Hands carries, reserve equipment, donate equipment or to volunteer, call the office at 352-973-2284.
