The Jewish High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are quickly approaching, and both holidays are traditionally known as times when synagogues overflow with congregants. But the COVID-19 crisis is causing area synagogues and Jewish communities to change the way the High Holy Days will be marked this year.
Temple Shalom of Central Florida has not held in-person services at its Oxford synagogue since March due to COVID-19, but it has remained active virtually on Zoom. Temple Marketing Director Susan Feinberg said Temple Shalom has used this break from in-person worship to get ready to celebrate the High Holy Days virtually.
“We have been upgrading and modernizing our technical facilities to be ready for the holidays and services,” she said. “Temple Shalom Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein will lead all of our High Holiday services virtually from the synagogue.”
Village of Dunedin resident and Temple Shalom of Central Florida President Dennis Roth said virtual services will go all out during the High Holy Days.
“This year has been a special and challenging one because of the pandemic,” he said. “Temple Shalom is working hard to bring holiday services to our members, guests and the entire Jewish community. Our High Holy Day prayer services will embrace all the joy and emotion of the season.”
Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year, a two-day celebration with customs that include attending synagogue services. This year’s services at Temple Shalom of Central Florida will be held on Zoom. Erev Rosh Hashanah will be 7 p.m. Friday, and Rosh Hashanah worship will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Oxford synagogue also will go the virtual route to mark Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism, also known as the “Day of Atonement.” Jews traditionally observe Yom Kippur through a 25-hour period of fasting and intense prayer. Temple Shalom will hold a virtual Yom Kippur morning service via Zoom at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 28, followed by worships at noon, 3 and 4:30 p.m.
Feinberg said Temple Shalom is inviting the entire community to join the Oxford synagogue this year for High Holy Days services and events. A full list of events and registration information can be found at tscfl.org.
Congregation Beth Sholom in Leesburg also plans to bring the High Holy Days to a virtual audience this year. The synagogue recently resumed a number of its activities online, including worship, after shutting down in March due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“We are thrilled that we can make it possible for our congregants and friends to observe Shabbat and the High Holidays with us from the comfort of their home, without worries about social distancing,” said Congregation Beth Sholom President Andrea Kraft. “We will eventually return to our customary rich schedule of events.”
Congregation Beth Sholom’s worship schedule on Zoom includes Rosh Hashanah at 10 a.m. Saturday and Yom Kippur at 10 a.m. Sept. 28. A full schedule of events and information on how to watch and participate can be found at bethsholomflorida.org.
Chabad Lubavitch of Ocala, The Villages and Tri County plans both indoor and outdoor services throughout the High Holidays, including Rosh Hashanah outdoor services 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, as well as a two-hour Yom Kippur Eve service with both indoor and outdoor options 7 p.m. Sept. 27. All of Chabad Lubavitch’s High Holiday services are by RSVP only, and those interested in attending can sign up at ourchabad.org/sweet.
“Our COVID-19 protocol follows the guidelines of the CDC and Florida Department of Health,” said Chabad Lubavitch Rabbi Yossi Hecht. “While attending Chabad House, we ask that participants wear masks and honor all COVID-19 safety regulations that are posted. In addition, those at increased risk of COVID-19 are asked not to attend events at Chabad House at this time.”
Chabad House is located at 13030 County Road 103
in Oxford.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.