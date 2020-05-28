Industrious quilters make tens of thousands of masks

What started as a small effort from the Quilting Guild of The Villages to help make face masks turned into an endeavor that has become more successful than any of the members imagined.
The guild has made tens of thousands of masks since March 20. To be exact, the last count on May 19 came in at 47,041.
Members have sewed each day since kicking off the effort, with an average of 784 masks per day. The Villages guild consists of 24 chapters and has around 800 to 1,200 members depending on the time of year.
Guild president Theresa Ierardi, of the Village of Charlotte, said she was floored each time the number went up.
On Tuesday Ierardi and the chapter presidents met on a Zoom video call to talk about the latest efforts.
“It was the first time I talked to all the chapter members at once,” she said. “I told them how I’m so happy and excited about the masks. I can’t wrap my head around how many we’ve actually made because it’s so high.”
The guild continuously sends out masks as they’re made to friends, neighbors and healthcare facilities in need.
Donations have been sent to locations not only in The Villages and throughout Florida, but numerous other states and even other countries.
Ierardi said the amount of giving from the club has been overwhelming in the best way.
One chapter went above and beyond to make masks.
The Mulberry Quilters made more than 10,300 to date, which is around 20% of the guild’s total.
With about 30 members in the chapter, that total comes out to an average of about 340 masks made per person.
Chapter president Linda Cancilla, of the Village of Piedmont, keeps a list of all the places they’ve sent masks and how many they give. She said the chapter has sent masks to a total of
79 different locations, including 915 to Freedom Pointe at The Villages, 550 to the Lisbon Avenue Health Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and 334 to Shelter of Hope in Haiti.
The members have materials they can use, but they’ve also been getting donations of things like fabric.
They gave 400 masks to The Villages Public Safety, and workers in turn donated fabric for the quilters to make more.
“I’m so proud of everyone who has been helping out,” Cancilla said. “It’s such a great thing to see everyone coming together to help like this.”
Mulberry Quilters member Maryann Pankowski, of the Village Alhambra, said she gives out masks to people who don’t have any.
“I keep about 50 in my car at any time,” she said. “If you don’t know someone who’s making masks they can be hard to get a hold of.”
Althea Walker, charity coordinator for the Mulberry Quilters, estimated she can make about 20 masks in a couple hours as long as the fabric has been cut beforehand.
Although members are sewing individually, Walker said they work in assembly-line style, taking yards of fabric and cutting the shapes, then folding and pinning the pleats in each before sewing.
“It goes quicker when you can do the same step over and over for all your masks because you get into a rhythm,” Walker said. “Your brain kind of goes on autopilot.”
Pankowski said she puts the television on for background noise to listen to while she sews.
“You don’t realize how many you’ve made until the movie ends and you have a stack of finished masks,” Pankowski said.
Walker said she especially enjoys making the masks because she has a compromised immune system.
Making them for others to protect the public health is important to her, she said. Since she has the time and skills she doesn’t see a reason not to keep going.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.