How should our schools teach tolerance?

Federal investigators are concerned about the potential for hate crimes against minorities in the wake of the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, according to the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Neo-Nazis are attempting to turn the outbreak into a recruiting tool by twisting the public health crisis to bolster their white supremacist, anti-government agenda, FBI Director Christopher Wray said.
In a letter last month to law enforcement officials around the country, Wray wrote that his agency remains “concerned about the potential for hate crimes by individuals and groups targeting minority populations in the United States who they believe are responsible for the spread of the virus.”
In the past five years, the number of hate groups operating in America has spiked 11% to more than a thousand — the majority of which are neo-Nazi — according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks extremist groups.
The increase of hate groups and crimes boils down to a simple reason, said Sheri Zvi, Florida regional director for the Anti-Defamation League.
“Unfortunately, the nation has been experiencing a resurgence of white supremacy over the last several years with the rise of the new alt-right segment of the white supremacist movement,” she said. “It has fomented an influx of young, newly radicalized white males since the appearance of racist skinheads in the U.S. in the late 1980s. This has given new energy to the white supremacist movement, and provided it with racist and anti-Semitic foot soldiers.”
One outgrowth of the alt-right movement is the formation of radical neo-Nazi groups such as the Base, Feuerkrieg, Atomwaffen Division, Sadistic Souls Motorcycle Club and the National Socialist Movement that all operate in Florida.
“Florida is one of the nation’s most populous states, and also has had a long history of white supremacist activity, so it is not surprising that these trends are reflected in Florida,” Zvi said, adding that they’re active in urban, suburban and rural communities.
“White supremacy can be found in every region of Florida, from the Panhandle to Florida’s Keys,” she said. “In recent decades, North and Central Florida have had more white supremacist activity than South Florida, with the Orlando area, for example, having been a hot spot for racist skinheads in the past. But no region is immune.”
Increased education and law enforcement diligence are the two primary weapons in slowing the spread, Zvi said.
“Long term, education is the key to combating hate and extremism,” she said. “Studies reflect that hate is learned at an early age and can be unlearned. To that end, all school districts should be implementing anti-bias and diversity programs, curriculums, and trainings for teachers and students.”
Florida is one of only 12 states that require schools to teach children about the Holocaust. But it’s up to school principals to decide how to teach it, which leaves a patchwork of approaches around the state.
The Villages Charter School collaborates with Temple Shalom of Central Florida, Oxford, and area Holocaust survivors and descendants to ensure students understand the gravity of one of history’s worst atrocities, said Peggy Irwin, principal of The Villages Middle School.
That’s the right approach, according to Zvi.
“Our elected leaders, our community leaders, our social and religious leaders must use their platforms to speak out about hate, to make clear that no Floridians should be targeted because of who they are, what faith they follow, what color their skin is, or whom they love,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.