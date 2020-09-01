Hospital prepares to welcome back additional volunteers

UF Health The Villages Hospital sent volunteers home at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Some returned last month and hospital staff looks forward to seeing even more return next month.
At the beginning of July, about 200 volunteers returned to work at offices in the east campus at 1501 N. U.S. Highway 441 as golf cart shuttle drivers driving people to and from the parking lot and to Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe, a thrift store at 106 W. Lady Lake Blvd. in Lady Lake. Proceeds from the store help support the hospital.
The hospital recently received clearance to bring back about 70 non-clinical volunteers to work in the cafe, gift gallery and at the front desk. It hopes to welcome their return as early as Sept. 7.
Lou Emmert, volunteer coordinator for UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation, said safety precautions have been put in place.
“We want everyone to feel safe when they return,” the Village of Belle Aire resident said. “Everyone is wearing masks and we understand that not all volunteers are ready to return.”
Emmert said she is excited to reopen the cafe and the gift gallery because it boosts morale.
“A lot of the staff are looking forward to getting a sweet treat from the cafe and visitors enjoy visiting the gift gallery to find something for their family who may be a patient,” she said.
Because of safety reasons, volunteers will not be allowed to return to the emergency room yet.
“The ER has heavy patient contact, so we decided it would be best to hold off on allowing volunteers to return to that position,” Emmert said. “We know many are anxious to get back to their volunteer work, but safety is our top priority right now.”
David Gardner, a member of the board for UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation, said the volunteers who already have returned have enjoyed being back.
“It’s been great to welcome them back — we love seeing them return,” the Village Palo Alto resident said. “We always look forward to seeing them return because they are a great addition to the staff and are great for morale.”
With more volunteers returning to the hospital and the thrift store, the hospital staff is in need of more masks for volunteers, visitors and staff.
“We would love to have more masks, as we have a great need for them,” Emmert said. “Our demand for masks is for as many that can be donated. Donors won’t even have to get out of their vehicles. They just have to drive to the east campus, call us and we will send someone down to pick them up.”
For more information about volunteer opportunities or to donate masks, call Emmert at 352-751-8871.
