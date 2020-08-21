Hobby stores enjoying spike in business

Some residents in The Villages are taking up new hobbies to pass the time, having decided to try new things such as ride a bike, make jewelry or learn how to play an instrument.
Several sporting goods, hobby, music and craft stores have done well during the COVID-19 pandemic. Staffers have noticed new customers coming in to start out a new hobby or pick up an instrument.
“(I’ve) seen a lot of that in the past few months,” said J.R. Reich, manager at Bondz Music.
From May to June, sporting goods, hobby, music and bookstores saw a 27.6% increase in sales, according to the United States Census Bureau.
Sporting goods stores such as Village Cycles and Golf Central were doing well at some points in the pandemic, and even had some new customers coming in to buy equipment.
The pandemic breathed life back into the cycling business, said Mark Hall, one of the owners of Village Cycles, located at Brownwood and La Plaza Grande.
In April, May and June, business was booming at Village Cycles as consumers bought bikes and equipment, got repairs done or tried out cycling for the first time.
Hall said people are trying cycling again along with other outdoor activities during this unprecedented time.
“We’re seeing a lot of locals getting back involved,” he said.
Golf Central, located in Brownwood, employees also were seeing a lot of new people coming into the store deciding to take up golf because of the pandemic. The increase in business did, however, start to slow down for some hobby stores as the months progressed.
From June to July, sporting goods, hobby, music and bookstores saw about a 5% decrease in sales, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Even with this, and as some stores saw sales and traffic slow down, some businesses such as the Beaded Garden and Bondz Music are welcoming new customers.
The Beaded Garden, a bead shop in Oxford that sells items used to make jewelry and offers classes on how to make different types of jewelry, has added new ways to help customers in recent months.
Pam Garbig, owner of the store, is offering classes online, as well as in-person with limited attendance. She also has created more kits that include all the items used to make jewelry, so people can come into the store and buy everything they need without staying and browsing for too long. She also is shipping orders. Garbig is seeing more new faces. People also are still signing up to try out some of the beginner classes offered online or in-person.
“People are trying to find new things to do because of the pandemic,” Garbig said. “They want to learn new crafts. They want to learn new things to do.”
Though business in general has slowed at Bondz Music, the music store in Wildwood has seen an uptick in new customers. About a third of customers walking through its doors are new to the store.
Reich said he is seeing new customers who used to play an instrument years ago coming in to start back up again. He believes this is happening because there isn’t as much to do with entertainment on the squares postponed and some establishments temporarily closed.
“They’re trying to entertain themselves and make the time go by,” he said.
Staff writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119 ext. 5404 or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
