High-tech exams boost firefighters’ wellness

Firefighters keep Villagers safe. In return, The Villages Public Safety Department is doing everything it can to keep its firefighters safe as well.
One of the ways that happens is with the annual physicals performed on each uniformed member of the department, from Chief Edmund Cain down to the newest firefighter-EMT. And these physicals are more involved than the usual “say AHHHHH” visit to a doctor. The department has contracted with Life Scan Wellness for more than 10 years to provide physical examinations to its firefighters.
“We’re in a high-risk occupation,” said Bobby Ramage, division chief for fire training at The Villages Public Safety Department.
Ramage wasn’t just talking about running into burning buildings. Firefighters have elevated risks of several types of cancers.
A study conducted by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health found that firefighters have more cancer diagnoses and cancer-related deaths than the population at large. The cancers that showed up in the study were mostly digestive, oral, respiratory and urinary. In addition, malignant mesothelioma, a rare type of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos, is prevalent in firefighters and those younger than 65 had more bladder and prostate cancers than expected.
The Life Scan examinations can sometimes find cancers or other abnormalities that traditional exams don’t.
In addition to a traditional exam and a treadmill stress test, each patient is given an ultrasound examination. The sonographer examines patients’ necks, chest, abdomen and other areas looking for abnormalities. Such an examination can find tumors or other problems before any symptoms are present.
“The scans have caught cancer so early, the doctors said the patients would never have known about it until symptoms started to appear,” said Ramage, who could identify at least three Villages firefighters who have found out about serious illnesses via the scans.
“We catch things that are asymptomatic,” said nurse-practitioner Mallory Roper, who was leading the team conducting the exams in The Villages.
Firefighters in The Villages must meet National Fire Protection Association guidelines for fitness and the exams provided by Life Scan ensure the firefighters meet those standards. The company performs exams for fire and police departments throughout the country.
The firefighters appreciate the thoroughness of the examinations.
“It’s good knowing I’m healthy,” said Chris Parco, a firefighter-EMT for the department. “I really appreciate The Villages doing this every year.”
Those performing the examinations have copies of the firefighters’ records from previous years’ exams, so they can compare results as the patients get older.
Results of the examination are shared with the department only in the case that a condition is discovered that could impede a firefighter doing his or her job. Otherwise, if a condition such as a tumor is found, the patient is informed and advised to seek specialized medical attention, but the department isn’t told about the condition.
Handling the exams in a group fashion also is a way the department saves money. Life Scan sends its team in for several days and each shift from each station has an assigned time to come in. That station is out of service for that period, but nearby stations are available to cover. In this way, the department avoids paying overtime for firefighters to go to the doctor on their days off.
The examinations cost the department $700 each, which is far less expensive than sending firefighters out for exams, ultrasounds and stress tests on an individual basis, Ramage said. With over 132 firefighters, the savings add up for the department.
The issue of cost savings, however, is secondary to the idea of keeping firefighters healthy, so they can keep on keeping The Villages safe.
“It’s a very good program,” Cain said. “We’ve had people who, thankfully due to their program, are still working. That, in itself, is worth
every penny.”
Senior writer Steve Straehley can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or steve.straehley@thevillagesmedia.com.
