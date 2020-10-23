Healthcare workers rewarded for their efforts

Healthcare workers are one of many heroes who never ask for recognition.
They remain steadfast and dedicated to their patients, even in the middle of a global pandemic.
As a thank you to hospital staff for their hard work and tireless commitment, the UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation held a Massage Day event at UF Health The Villages Hospital on Oct. 15. The event allowed hospital team members working in direct patient care areas, including nursing, environmental services and dietary, to take a break from their normal duties and receive a massage from professional masseuses from Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa, located across from Colony Plaza.
David Gardner, a member on the board of the UF Health The Villages Auxiliary Foundation said they couldn’t thank hospital staff enough for their work.
“We wanted to thank them for all they have done and continue doing,” said the Village Palo Alto resident. “We are so appreciative of all their hard work and commitment during this trying time.”
For the event, they brought in four professional masseuses so staff could be rewarded while following social-distancing guidelines.
Scott Sander, chairman of the board for the Auxiliary Foundation, agreed they couldn’t fully express their appreciation for the staff.
“The staff was working really hard and there was a lot of stress, because of the pandemic,” he said. “It was our way to give back and help them relax as a lot of them were working outside of their normal duties.”
The event lasted for about four hours and had the potential to tend to about 65 people throughout the duration.
“It was a busy day in the hospital that day so while we had almost all the slots filled, only about half were able to attend because they were busy helping others,” said Sander. “When they came off the chairs, you could see they were thrilled. It was extremely well-received and such a great event.”
While the gesture may have been small, board members were glad they were able to help out and treat the staff for a job well done.
“You can’t thank them enough for all they have done,” Sander said. “Even if we didn’t get to treat as many people as we wanted, I am still happy to have even touched a few lives.”
Staff Writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or
