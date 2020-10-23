Healthcare workers rewarded for their efforts

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 86F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.