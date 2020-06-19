Health classes add in-person option

School’s out for summer, but classes are back in session at The Villages Health’s care centers.
TVH typically offers free classes on health topics in person, but quickly shifted to an online-only format in March because of the coronavirus.
Classes started meeting inside care centers again in June, limiting sessions to four students so attendees can follow social distancing guidelines.
All classes continue to offer the choice of an online format, too.
“We’ve had a lot of interest in the online sessions and plan to keep those as an ongoing option, even after the physical distancing guidelines have been removed,” said Amy Wixted, population health manager for The Villages Health. “We’ll be making changes to make the online sessions available in real time and will be building in weekly virtual live Q&A sessions for anyone who has questions after watching the online session.”
Along with limiting the size of in-person classes, Wixted said classrooms are thoroughly cleaned before and after each session.
Students and instructors are gaining insight from sharing the room together, she said.
“The smaller sessions have been wonderful for interactive discussions,” Wixted said.
Both classroom settings are attracting new students.
Michele Brady, of the Village of Dunedin, took her first classes with TVH online during the pandemic.
Brady said she’d long considered signing up but finally had the chance while staying home during the pandemic.
She attended virtual presentations about pre-diabetes and knowing the difference between normal aging and dementia.
Brady said she liked the classes so much that she shared information on how to sign up on the website of the cancer support group she coordinates.
“I’ll take more, for sure, and I’ve spread the word to other people,” she said.
Some course topics have been brought back for the season, such as dehydration and heat-related illnesses.
Healthy and Hurricane Ready, which helps students prepare their pantries for hurricane season by stocking up on nutritious options, also is back for the summer.
“Brain Health and Caring for your Skin over Age 60 are two of our newer classes that introduce a little more science to help people better understand how their bodies work,” said Melissa Denham, population health specialist for TVH. “An increased understanding of how our bodies work gives credence to lifestyle recommendations continually touted by doctors and other health care professionals.”
For example, Brain Health students learn about how certain components in food, known as antioxidants, can help reduce inflammation in the brain caused by high blood sugar, Denham said. The goal is to explain research-backed ways to lower risk of cognitive decline.
The skin-care presentation also touches on antioxidants, explaining how they can help protect skin from damage.
Those are just two examples of TVH’s ever-expanding list of class topics, Denham said.
“It’s exciting and rewarding to reach our community with these classes covering topics and answering questions that they may not think to ask their physician,” she said. “It’s just one more way that we strive to serve our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.