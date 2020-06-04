Health care facilities accepting volunteers

As things slowly begin to return to normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and hospice care facilities are looking for volunteers.
UF Health The Villages Hospital and Cornerstone Hospice’s Villages location, The Villages Hospice House, need additional volunteers. However, there is no official date yet as to when the volunteers can officially return.
The hospital currently has about 960 volunteers on its roster with room for about 120 more. Cornerstone Hospice has about 300 volunteers but is looking to double that number to help with patient care.
“It takes a lot of volunteers to cover all the patients in addition to staff,” said Lou Emmert, volunteer coordinator of UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation. “We are always in need for volunteers in the health care world.”
Emmert said the hospital has about 40 positions a volunteer could work in.
“There are jobs that will fit all people no matter what their physical ability is,” the Village of Belle Aire resident said. “The hospital has desk jobs — some with lots of walking and some involving a lot of personal interaction with patients. It just depends what interests them.”
In addition to seeking volunteers at the hospital, Emmert also is looking for volunteers for the Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe, 106 West Lady Lake Blvd., which supports the hospital.
“I’m finding some volunteers won’t be able to offer their services again until the pandemic is over or a vaccine is developed,” Emmert said. “Safety is a big requirement, and we don’t want to put anyone at risk, especially since the average age of our volunteers is 71.”
Heidi Gaumet, volunteer specialist at Cornerstone Hospice, said volunteers are an important part of residents’ lives.
“Volunteers are so big-hearted and are such a pleasure to work with,” she said. “Many of the residents, especially in hospice care, look forward to seeing the volunteers and having conversations with them.”
There are also a number of positions volunteers can work in at Cornerstone Hospice.
“We have volunteers who are greeters, some who help in the kitchen with food prep and others who visit patients in the nursing facilities or their homes,” Gaumet said. “We are always looking for volunteers because hospice isn’t for everyone. Those who do volunteer usually do it because they want to give back or have close ties from someone who used to be in hospice.”
Emmert said she appreciates the volunteers’ commitment to helping.
“We like to recognize the dedication our volunteers have to the patient and our facilities,” Emmert said. “We try to make it so they know how important they are while continuing to give them the opportunities to learn new skills and make a difference.”
Those interested in volunteering can contact Emmert at 352-751-8871 or Gaumet at 352-751-3110.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.