I hope that everyone who reads this saw the District manager's message on Feb. 24 in the Daily Sun.
It answers so many of the fallacies and rumors that exist regarding systems and construction in The Villages.
If not, you can read it at the District website, districtgov.org — "A message from the District Manager — Pipe Replacement and Infrastructure.”
I have never understood the gadflies that frequent the local social media sites, and are frequently commenting on the stories found on the online news.
Not only are many of them annoying and constant critics of everything that goes on in The Villages, but much of the time they are consistently wrong. Rarely do they cite any research necessary to know the factual truth. Much of their criticism is based on rumor and usually tinged with a bit of jealously or envy. It's also based on the idea that their anonymity on social media allows them to say anything without consequences.
A perfect example of people wearing themselves out by jumping to conclusions that are blatantly wrong is the number of people, and in some cases organizations, spreading the rumor that the Developer filed or caused complaints to be filed against two county commissioners on accusations they violated Florida's Sunshine Law. They were subsequently suspended from office by the governor.
When the people who actually filed the complaints against the two commissioners came forward, and vigorously stated that they had no contact with the Developer, I didn't see one retraction from any of the false accusers.

Sadly, the debunked information seems to linger out there and continues to confuse readers that have not been apprised of the true facts. In some cases, it's a rumor. Sometimes it's a would-be politician searching for a cause to make themselves relevant. In others instances, it's a misstatement that never gets corrected by someone who should know better.

I would encourage you to think carefully before you accept what is out there as factual without considering if it is accompanied with indisputable facts.
Another way to determine facts from fiction is to go online to thevha.net, the website for The Villages Homeowners Advocates. Look under the link, "Town Hall," and submit your question. The VHA will do the research for you by either finding the answer and replying directly to you or by submitting it to our partners and publishing the answer in The Voice after our quarterly Town Hall meetings.
 
Fred Briggs is a past president of The Villages Homeowners Advocates.