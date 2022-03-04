Sadly, the debunked information seems to linger out there and continues to confuse readers that have not been apprised of the true facts. In some cases, it's a rumor. Sometimes it's a would-be politician searching for a cause to make themselves relevant. In others instances, it's a misstatement that never gets corrected by someone who should know better.
I hope that everyone who reads this saw the District manager's message on Feb. 24 in the Daily Sun.
It answers so many of the fallacies and rumors that exist regarding systems and construction in The Villages.
If not, you can read it at the District website, districtgov.org — "A message from the District Manager — Pipe Replacement and Infrastructure.”
I have never understood the gadflies that frequent the local social media sites, and are frequently commenting on the stories found on the online news.
Not only are many of them annoying and constant critics of everything that goes on in The Villages, but much of the time they are consistently wrong. Rarely do they cite any research necessary to know the factual truth. Much of their criticism is based on rumor and usually tinged with a bit of jealously or envy. It's also based on the idea that their anonymity on social media allows them to say anything without consequences.
A perfect example of people wearing themselves out by jumping to conclusions that are blatantly wrong is the number of people, and in some cases organizations, spreading the rumor that the Developer filed or caused complaints to be filed against two county commissioners on accusations they violated Florida's Sunshine Law. They were subsequently suspended from office by the governor.
When the people who actually filed the complaints against the two commissioners came forward, and vigorously stated that they had no contact with the Developer, I didn't see one retraction from any of the false accusers.
I would encourage you to think carefully before you accept what is out there as factual without considering if it is accompanied with indisputable facts.
Another way to determine facts from fiction is to go online to thevha.net, the website for The Villages Homeowners Advocates. Look under the link, "Town Hall," and submit your question. The VHA will do the research for you by either finding the answer and replying directly to you or by submitting it to our partners and publishing the answer in The Voice after our quarterly Town Hall meetings.
Fred Briggs is a past president of The Villages Homeowners Advocates.
Right Now
85°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 36%
- Cloud Coverage: 22%
- Wind: 12 mph
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:48:47 AM
- Sunset: 06:30:24 PM
Today
Lots of sunshine. High around 85F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. Near record high temperatures. High 87F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Most Popular
Articles
- Technology enhances classroom experience
- Recreation activities expand for residents
- The Villages Balloon Festival returns
- Back Porch Restaurant set to open at Mulberry
- Residents combine fun with fundraising
- New course at forefront as golf looks southward
- Master Gardeners prepare for spring plant sale
- Freedom Pointe of The Villages employee awarded Employee of the Year
- Berry good weekend for local festival
- Villagers know who’s on top at Bay Hill
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
-
Mar 5Brownwood Paddock Square
-
Mar 5Lake Sumter Landing Market Square
-
Mar 5Spanish Springs Town Square
-
Mar 6Lake Sumter Landing Market Square
-
Mar 6Spanish Springs Town Square
-
Mar 6Brownwood Paddock Square
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.