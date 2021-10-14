Republican leaders throughout Sumter County are uniting against an effort to take away citizens' right to vote for all five county commissioners.
The "Alternate Procedure for Election of County Commissioners," also known as "Reverse One Sumter," will appear again on next year's ballot - 14 years after voters last rejected it.
A "no" vote on the measure will preserve One Sumter, a system that lets voters elect all five commissioners instead of only the one commissioner from their district.
"This issue goes back to 2004, when citizens of Sumter County passed the One Sumter referendum," said John Temple, Chairman of the Sumter County Republican Party. "This grassroots movement was started by citizens of the county, including many Villagers, who believed that all voters should work together and have the right to elect their county commission. That referendum united our county and established the countywide voting we currently enjoy."
Voters in 2008 rejected a move to reverse One Sumter, agreeing that at-large voting unifies the county and makes commissioners accountable to all residents.
Opponents claim that One Sumter gives residents of The Villages too much power. But proponents credit at-large voting for countywide benefits such as modernized facilities, faster emergency response times and property taxes that have dropped from $9.25 per $1,000 of assessed value to $6.40.
"We've had commissioners who didn't know how to get to Wildwood High School," said Steve Munz, of Oxford, who chaired the original One Sumter political action committee. "That's embarrassing. One Sumter gets those people to be responsible for the entire county."
Temple said the GOP "strongly supports the right of all voters –regardless of party affiliation – to elect all five of our county commissioners. Reversing One Sumter once again threatens to divide our county and restrict our voting rights to only one commissioner rather than all five. Why should these politicians, now that they are elected, escape accountability from 4/5ths of the voters? And why would we, as voters and taxpayers, want to give up our ability to hold them accountable?"
The renewed effort to reverse One Sumter has been placed on the 2022 ballot by Republican commissioners Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search.
But only Miller, a failed Democratic candidate for the 2018 House of Representatives race and chair of Reverse One Sumter, actually supports its passage.
"I support One Sumter and do not want to give up my right to vote for all five commissioner positions," said Estep in a written statement to the Daily Sun. "However, I also believe the people have a right to choose to reverse One Sumter or not for themselves on Election Day, and that is why it is on the ballot."
Commissioner Gary Search agreed.
"Personally, I will always represent every resident of Sumter County and feel accountable to every resident," he said in a written statement to the Daily Sun. "I agree with the Republican Party's opinion that voters, regardless of party affiliation, should have the right to vote. I also believe that all voters should have the right to choose their elected officials. Having Reverse One Sumter on the ballot in 2022 does just that; it allows all Sumter County voters to choose how they want to be represented. This gives all voters of Sumter County the opportunity to choose how they want their commissioners elected. Again, I don't see this ballot question as a way to take away the people's right to vote but actually gives the people a voice/vote on how they want their county commissioners elected."
Commission Chairman Garry Breeden and Commissioner Doug Gilpin, also Republicans, who voted against placing the measure.
"Personally speaking, I like being able to vote for all five commissioners not just one," Breeden said. "So I'd prefer to see it stay the way it is now."
Gilpin said One Sumter is "an old issue."
"I'm a Marine Corps veteran, and as somebody who served this country, I understand the value of freedom and the value of our right to vote," he said. "I'll fight hard to protect the freedoms America gives us, and the right to vote is one of the most important. I believe everybody should be able to vote for all five county commissioners and that the commissioners should have to answer to everybody in the county."
Miller did not respond to a written request for comment or a voicemail left at his government number. A phone number he previously provided to the media has been disconnected.
