Fran Into smiled as she folded another pair of pajamas and placed them into the red collection box.
This was the third donation the Village of Pennecamp resident had received as she stood outside Monday at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.
The Girl Scouts Alumnae Silver Trefoil Group of The Villages is holding a drive-thru collection of new pajamas and books at regional recreation centers throughout The Villages. The drive runs from noon to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Dec. 7. All clothing and books collected will benefit homeless children aged infant through 17 throughout the tri-county area. Having collected 4,430 pairs of pajamas last year, they are hoping to do just as well if not better this year.
“The goal is to give each child a pair of pajamas and a book,” said Into. “It’s estimated to be more than 6,000 homeless children in the tri-county area and the pandemic has likely increased that number.”
Into was just one of the members collecting pajamas as each of the recreation centers had a pair of members to collect items as people drove through the parking lot to drop items off.
Judy Schober was assisting at Everglades Recreation Complex.
“This year has been completely different,” the Village of Pinellas resident said. “We aren’t expecting a lot but we will do what we can. We know residents aren’t going out as much because of the pandemic.”
Schober explained that Village of Hadley resident Mikki Blumberg started the drive in 2009 after hearing about the need.
“When she heard about how many children needed help, she wanted to help make a difference,” said Schober.
Blumberg agreed it was hard for her to hear that so many children needed help.
“As a mother myself, I just wanted to help make these kids feel special,” she said. “When these kids receive themed pajamas, it makes them feel like a real kid - like they are special and can have things like all the other kids.”
In addition to new pajamas and books, their primary focus, Into said she will occasionally add pairs of new socks or underwear.
“Children need socks and underwear too,” she said. “The children are so thankful for everything they receive.”
At the end of the drive, members of the group will meet with social workers from the three counties so the social workers can distribute the clothing and books.
“We try to match the pajamas with the books when we can,” said Into. “Sometimes we receive donations of T-shirts and pajama bottoms, and we match those up as well as we can too.”
This year, however, members have added new ways to donate.
“We know not everyone is comfortable going to the store so this year residents can also purchase items online and send them to my home to be added to the donation boxes or they can donate money to help purchase items we are missing,” Schober said.
For more information about purchasing items online or how to donate by check, contact Schober at 630-240-4482.
Staff writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.