Food pantry adds more ways to help

As June begins, Wildwood Food Pantry volunteers are continuing their mission to feed those in need. They’ve been doing it for 15 years. And now, with economic hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic making it difficult for some to pay for food, the pantry has expanded its services. The Wildwood Food Pantry recently marked its 15th anniversary. The pantry, located at 300 Mason St., Wildwood, is a ministry of Wildwood United Methodist Church. It helps an average of 150 to 170 families residing in Wildwood, Coleman, Oxford and other north Sumter County areas each time opens. The food pantry is open 8:30 a.m. to noon on weekdays for donations and 9 a.m. to noon twice a month on the first and third Fridays to feed those needing assistance.
In addition to helping families who need a hand, the pantry also provides free, balanced meals for children and teenagers during the summer while schools are closed.
Don and Marlene Huggins, coordinators of Wildwood Food Pantry, have been with it since it opened.
“We help those of all ages and races,” said Don, of the Village of Glenbrook. “About 90% of our clients have needed our help in the past, but that is what we are here for. Many return because they know they will not be turned away.”
The food pantry has a number of volunteer positions, including greeters who answer questions and volunteers who unload donated supplies.
Gayle and Roy Dickson, of the Village of Pinellas, are two of the more than 130 volunteers at the pantry. They’ve been volunteering for about two years, and look forward to each day knowing it is helping someone.
“Volunteering is a wonderful way to give back to the community,” Gayle said. “We have been so blessed here in The Villages and it is nice to be able to pay it forward to someone less fortunate.”
Gayle fills her day at the food panty by taking the boxes and bags of recent donations and sorting them into tubs. Once all the bags and boxes have been emptied, they put the tub on the table and pull out the items to check the expiration dates.
“It’s really an easy and fun job,” she said. “Once all the goods have been checked and sorted into groups by date, we put them in boxes and my husband helps to label and shelve the items.”
Roy said his favorite part is when groups come with donations.
“I love being able to go out and unload the vehicles,” he said. “It’s always amazing to see the amount of donations groups bring in.”
To celebrate the 15th anniversary, the original plan was to host a dinner in May for the volunteers.
“We had a volunteer celebration planned for the month, but the situation with coronavirus changed things,” Don said. “We will have it eventually, though I’m not sure when. The volunteers deserve it.”
But the pandemic changed more than the pantry’s anniversary celebration. As COVID-19 continues to affect those within the community, the food pantry has changed operations to meet the need.
Normally, families are screened to determine their eligibility for receiving assistance, including checking that they are a resident of Sumter County. With the pandemic, the food pantry has seen an increase of families needing their assistance. As a result, the pantry has temporarily suspended screenings and is helping families as they come.
While the food pantry is only open to families twice a month, the pantry is willing to accommodate families who need emergency assistance by calling the church office at 352-748-1275 and arranging a time.
The food pantry is also accepting donations outside its traditional hours. Donors are just asked to call Don ahead of time at 352-874-3043 so volunteers can make accommodations.
Various groups and individuals are constantly dropping off donations, making sure everyone who may need help can get what they need to feed their families. Don said the food pantry wouldn’t flourish without the help and donations from the local communities.
“Building these types of relationships with the community is why we survive and are able to give back,” Don said. “Many of us have been blessed throughout our lives and want to give that blessing to someone who may not be as fortunate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.