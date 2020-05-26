Florida National Cemetery marks Memorial Day online this year

The Florida National Cemetery, along with all 142 National Cemetery Administration facilities nationwide, will have a very different feel on this Memorial Day. Flags are not placed on individual graves at the cemetery in Bushnell, nor will there be public services held there, precautions being taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, those interested are being asked to view an online ceremony featuring an address from retired U.S. Marine Maj. Gen. James S. Hartsell, who is deputy director of the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs and a member of the Joint Veterans Support Committee, which supports the Florida National Cemetery. The ceremony can be viewed 11 a.m. today from the Florida National Cemetery’s Facebook page or on YouTube.
“Everything about Florida National will be different,” said Patti Beebe, the ceremony coordinator for JVSC. “But the main purpose is to honor our vets. We made up our minds early on that we would honor our veterans.”
The presentation also will feature the performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and a patriotic medley by Dawn DiNome, a frequent performer in The Villages; a rendition of “Amazing Grace” on bagpipes by Dunnellon teen Daniel McLain; and an invocation and benediction by Joint Veterans Support Committee chaplain Felix Ramirez. Hartsell also will be shown laying a wreath at the grave of Ramirez’s son, Eric, who was killed in action in Iraq in 2004.
“It was so much harder to plan the virtual ceremony than the actual one,” said Beebe, who also coordinated the 2019 commemoration.
In his pre-recorded address, Hartsell recalled the times he honored the war dead of those who had served in his command in Afghanistan.
“Regardless of the time of day or night, everyone who could would voluntarily assemble as a solemn honor guard on the airfield by forming two long silent ranks facing each other at silent attention while “Amazing Grace” was being played on bagpipes as the fallen Marine or sailors flag-draped casket was carried by their brothers-in-arms up into the aircraft to carry them on their final ride home. My sergeant major and I were the last ones to kneel over the flag-draped caskets as taps was being played while the aircraft ramp was being closed,” Hartsell said.
“When I’d hear taps being played, I’d always think of the fallen’s family, and of the pain and sadness they must be feeling over the loss of their loved one, and I would reflect on both my own and the fallen family’s deep feeling of remorse over the unfinished life of their loved one, that had ended at such a young age, and so far away from home.”
In addition to the ceremonies being altered in Bushnell, there will be no public ceremonies today at Veterans’ Memorial Park in The Villages. The park’s board decided earlier this month to put a hold on commemorations in the park until at least September, according to President Tom Miller. In September, the board will discuss when to have events again. In addition to Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Korean Armistice Day and Sept. 11 events have been canceled at the park in Spanish Springs.
