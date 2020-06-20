Consumers expected to spend $17B for father’s day

Families are ready to celebrate Dad this year. About 75% of Americans plan to celebrate Father’s Day, a slight decrease from the previous year. Shoppers are expected to spend about $17 billion for the holiday, with the average consumer spending about $149, according to the National Retail Federation’s Annual 2020 Father’s Day Spending Survey, which is conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics. Local businesses are gearing up for the holiday, and some already have been busy with early shoppers. Consumers are expected to spend the most on greeting cards, clothing, gift cards and a special outing for their fathers. Although the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on what consumers spend their money on — fewer people plan to take their dads out for the special day than did in 2019 — they are coming up with alternatives.
While the number of people expected to spend money on gift cards has gone down slightly, 59% of people are still expected to spend on greeting cards for Father’s Day. Ellen’s Hallmark Shops in La Plaza Grande and Lake Sumter Landing have been busy.
“It’s been very, very steady,” said Nancy Grady, manager of Ellen’s Hallmark Shop in La Plaza Grande.
The store sells a lot of cards and shelves are getting sparse, she said.
“There’s not a whole lot left,” Grady said.
The store in La Plaza Grande and Lake Sumter Landing have other items on display for Father’s Day, such as mugs, T-shirts, toys and figurines, which have been selling, too.
The cards, shirts and mugs have been a big sell at the Lake Sumter Landing location.
“It has been very busy,” said Marcia Cochran, part-time retail clerk at the Lake Sumter Landing store.
Dianne Rahaim came in to the store on Wednesday to pick out a card for her husband. The Village of Virginia Trace resident came earlier and got cards for her three sons.
She likes to buy the gift to show her appreciation for her sons and husband.
“(It’s) just to tell them that I love them, and I’m really proud of them,” Rahaim said.
This Father’s Day, she also plans to take her husband out to a nice restaurant to celebrate, as she usually does.
Like those buying greeting cards, the number of people spending on a special outing, like eating at a restaurant, has decreased this year. But about 41% still plan to spend money on the gift and restaurants are preparing for the day.
Demshar’s, located in Spanish Springs, is offering a special menu for Father’s Day that includes a dinner salad, choice of a black Angus New York strip or red snapper, and bread pudding for dessert.
The restaurant has been offering a special menu for Father’s Day for several years now.
“(It’s) to recognize the fathers,” said Dennis Demshar, owner of Demshar’s. “... It’s a special day for them.”
The regular brunch and lunch menu will be available.
So far, the restaurant has gotten quite a few reservations and expects to be busy come Sunday, Demshar said.
While people spending on cards and outings has gone down, five gift categories that have become more popular this year are home improvement or gardening tools, sporting goods, tools or appliances, automotive accessories and personal care items.
Burry’s Ace Hardware in La Plaza Grande has been selling grills and YETI coolers as Father’s Day gifts.
“Gotta buy Dad something big,” said Tom Burry, one of the owners of Burry’s Ace Hardware.
So far, Burry has gotten several calls from people asking for grills to be delivered. About 10 grills and two YETI coolers have been sold at the location so far.
Softball’s R Game/Pickleball HQ, located in Southern Trace Plaza, always does well during Father’s Day and Mother’s Day.
Father’s Day helps the store get through its summer lull, said Kelli Campbell, owner of the store.
The store is offering a discount on all merchandise for Father’s Day and it has been busy leading up to the holiday.
Campbell has been selling a lot of bats and pickleball paddles.
Someone called the store from up North wanting to buy their father a bat, and another man came to buy pickleball paddles for his father and himself so they can play together.
“This is one of our most favorite times of the year, Mother’s and Father’s Day,” Campbell said.
