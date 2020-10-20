Americans are expected to celebrate Halloween this year still, but in new ways.
More than 148 million adults plan to celebrate Halloween in some way, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey from Prosper Insights & Analytics, and home activities seem to be the most popular this year. About 53% of Americans plan to decorate their homes, 46% plan to carve a pumpkin and 18% plan to dress up their pet, according to the NRF.
“Consumers continue to place importance on celebrating our traditional holidays, even if by (non)traditional standards,” said Matthew Shay, NRF president and CEO, in a release. “Retailers are prepared to meet the increased demand for seasonal décor, costumes and other items that allow families the opportunity to observe Halloween safely.”
Businesses in the area began preparing for Halloween before October and are seeing high traffic in stores. Staff at Lake County specialty stores has noticed many customers buying costumes and other merchandise to celebrate the spooky holiday. The Purple Pig also has seen customers coming in to buy some of its Halloween-related items.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans plan to spend more on Halloween than past years. This year, a consumer is expected to spend about $92.12, compared to $86.27 spent on average in 2019.
The Purple Pig, located in Lake Sumter Landing, sells Halloween-related items such as toys, jewelry, Halloween accessories that light up and pet bandanas.
This year, owner Debbie Heiner doesn’t expect sales for Halloween to be as high as last year,but customers are still coming in to shop. “We’ve sold a lot of little knick-knacks and home decor items,” Heiner said.
At A Simply Unforgettable Party Shop in Lady Lake, fitting rooms are closed because of the pandemic, plexiglass barriers are up and masks are recommended.
Halloween items hit shelves in August and staff have been seeing a steady flow of customers.
“People still want to be in the spirit of Halloween, even with what’s going on,” said Chris Dalton, one of the district managers of A Simply Unforgettable Party Shop.
Dalton expects business to be a little slower this holiday, but still many people are wanting to still celebrate, he said.
The Goodwill store in Oxford has its own section of Halloween merchandise. It is the biggest sales time at the Goodwill store.
“Bigger than even Christmas,” said Chris Ward, director of marketing for Goodwill-Suncoast.
Halloween décor has been a big sell this year.
Sales haven’t been as high this year because the store is operating fewer hours because of the pandemic; however, the store is seeing more customers during October. Shoppers are also buying more this year, Ward said.
In August, the store averaged about 375 shoppers on Saturdays. This month, the store is averaging about 435, Ward said.
“People just come to Goodwill for Halloween,” Ward said. “We are known for that.”
Even with local businesses seeing traffic with people spending for Halloween, the virus had some effect on how many people plan to celebrate.
Projected participation this year is down, with only 58% expected to celebrate. Plans for Halloween parties, trick-or-treating, handing out candy and visiting haunted houses also are down because of COVID-19, according to the NRF.
Celebrating virtually has become more popular, with about 17% of people planning to do so.
Online shopping has become preferable among consumers during the pandemic as well. This year, 30% of consumers plan to make their Halloween purchases online. Last year, it was 25%, according to the NRF.
Spirit Halloween also offers online shopping, and business is picking up at its Lake County store, which opened Aug. 8 in Lake Square Mall in Leesburg. Staff expect interest to peak right before Halloween.
“Even with COVID, it’s still pretty busy,” said Kaely Estey, store manager for the Spirit Halloween location. “People want Halloween to happen, so they’re trying to get their costumes.”
The store has required face masks upon entering and closed the fitting rooms because of the pandemic. Customers who buy a costume that doesn’t fit can return it.
Members of Mid-Florida SCORE know the importance of online shopping especially because of the pandemic.
Because of this, the organization, which helps small businesses in the tri-county area through mentoring, webinars and workshops, shared a webinar with members hosted by Google titled Sell Online This Holiday Season with E-Commerce Tools.
In the webinar, attendees learned how to sell online and the benefits of a business having an online store.
“It is relevant to small businesses as the holiday seasons approach,” said Barry Black, workshop administrator for Mid-Florida SCORE.
Utilizing online shopping is one way businesses can serve customers safely and without exposure, Black said.
To keep people safe as the holiday season rolls around, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released information on what to do during and after celebrations and certain activities to participate in and avoid.
For holiday parties, the CDC recommends people wear masks, social distance, wash hands and limit contact to high-touch surfaces.
For Halloween, the CDC shared low-risk, moderate-risk and high-risk activities.
Some low-risk activities are decorating a house or apartment, carving a pumpkin outdoors or having a virtual costume contest. Moderate-risk activities include having a costume party outdoors and having an outdoor movie night where people socially distance from each other. Some high-risk activities include attending indoor costume parties and traditional trick-or-treating.
Even though the Halloween season feels different this year, people are coming up with ways to still try to celebrate.
“People are anxious to get back to normal life,” Dalton said.
