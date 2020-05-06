Community shows its gratitude to teachers

Throughout this year’s Teacher Appreciation Week, the community is showing its gratitude for what teachers do in the classroom — even though the classroom looks a little different for everyone this year. Teacher Appreciation Week takes place the first full week of May to honor teachers for the contributions they have made to students’ lives, though this year’s appreciation week will be like none other as schools remain closed through the end of the year. As school staff continue educating in unique ways through remote learning, they also are being honored in unique ways. “We will still be providing gifts as we always have,” said Buffalo PRIDE President Esi Cosenza. “With staff working mostly from home, they won’t be getting their gifts as a whole group. Instead, we will be dropping them off and staff can pick them up sporadically as they are at the school.”
Buffalo PRIDE stands for Partners Responsible In Developing Education. It is a parent organization for the school of which Cosenza has been president for the past six years.
Buffalo PRIDE will drop the gifts off at the school on Wednesday morning and administration will see they get passed out.
In addition to the Buffalo PRIDE group dropping off gifts, they also will send out a thank-you email letting staff know how much they are appreciated. Attached to the email will be a photo of the gift they will be receiving — an umbrella.
“In the past, we try to give them things they will use and appreciate,” Cosenza said. “Items have included beach bags, beach mats, water bottles and sling bags.”
Fruitland Park Elementary plans to honor its teachers and staff by teaming up with Bless Fruitland Park, an ongoing effort between community partners that supports the Fruitland Park area.
“We have volunteers picking up plants; putting a tribute video together consisting of thank-you’s from parents, students, local and county leaders along with leaders on a state and national level; creating Fruitland Park Bucks to hand out to the teachers and contacting restaurants about participating in our plan for the week,” said the Rev. Sidney Brock, the driving force behind Bless Fruitland Park and lead pastor at Heritage Community Church.
The Fruitland Park Bucks will be a thank-you to the teachers and a way to stimulate the local economy, Brock said.
“We have about seven restaurants that will be participating and each staff member will receive $50 in these Fruitland Park Bucks, which can then be redeemed at any of the restaurants that will be participating,” he said. “These bucks act just as cash and so the teachers will be receiving the reward while the restaurants receive business. It’s a win-win for all.”
Brock said the funds for the Fruitland Park Bucks will be covered by Bless Fruitland Park and its members.
“We have over $5,400 going back into the economy to recognize our great teachers and staff,” he said. “We are excited to be a part of this wonderful tradition while celebrating together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.