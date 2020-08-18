Communities come together to pray for schools

At the stroke of 7 p.m. Sunday night, Lead Pastor Don Winters of Hope Community Church in Wildwood welcomed around 20 people at the entranceway of Wildwood Middle High School.
The group — wearing masks and standing in a circle — was made up of students, teachers, school administrators, staff and clergy, and Winters said all were in attendance for the same reason.
“We are here in the name of Jesus to lift up and pray for students, their families, teachers, staff, administrators and the community,” he noted. “This is an unprecedented time in our world, and we must now lift up the lives of people in the community, especially those who serve and are growing up here.”
Wildwood Middle High School was one of several schools across Sumter and Lake counties participating in Sunday night’s “Praying for Every School” initiative, which group leaders describe as a grassroots movement to connect churches, businesses and individuals in local communities to area schools.
Sidney Brock, lead pastor of Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park who helped spark the initiative, said every school in the two counties was represented in some form for Praying for Every School, with similar events planned in Citrus and Hillsborough counties.
“This is not just praying for the schools, but also the people who are gathering,” Brock said. “We all understand the important role schools play in our community, as well as the stress that everyone — teachers, staff, students and their families — is dealing with as they prepare to reopen amid the COVID-19 crisis. We want them to know that we are there for you.”
Brock said more than 70 houses of worship participated in Sunday’s initiative, including a gathering outside The Villages Charter High School that brought together more than 60 people.
The prayer event at Wildwood Middle High School featured Winters and others offering prayers to students and their parents, school administrators, teachers and coaches, support staff, district leadership and the community at large. Several school administrators and staff members were among the participants who spoke up.
“It is a blessing to see the community gather in such a way to support our schools, staff and students as we prepare for the new school year,” said Djuan Graham, a geometry teacher and basketball, track and cross country coach at Wildwood Middle High.
Graham also encouraged those in attendance to pray for school custodial staffs across the area, noting that they are on the front line of keeping schools clean and safe from COVID-19.
“We are currently living in times that we’ve never faced before,” said Laticia Crosby, assistant principal at Wildwood Middle High. “We pray for guidance that we can stand together as a community as we begin classes later this month.”
After 30 minutes of prayer, the event came to a close with participants singing “Amazing Grace.” Winters again reminded everyone of their role in keeping the community strong as local schools reopen.
“Where there is chaos around the world, you have the ability to show love, value, respect and community to those around you,” he said. “Even if we can’t change the world overnight, we have an opportunity to make a local difference for good.”
To learn more about the initiative, visit schoolprayer.info.
