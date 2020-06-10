Committal services to resume at Florida National Cemetery

Committal and memorial services may be resumed at most national cemeteries, including Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, beginning today.
Such services had been on hold since March 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now they may be performed for any veteran or family member interred.
“Families will be able to gather in brick-and-mortar committal shelters, typically where military honors are given,” said Gerard Lyons, assistant director of Florida National Cemetery.
There will be limits. State guidelines now allow up to 50 people at an event, but the committal shelters are only large enough for 12 people with social distancing. Any number above that will have to remain outside the shelter and be appropriately distanced from other mourners.
Lyons said members of the cemetery staff will begin contacting families this week to let them know
of the policy change.
“We’re all happy to start providing the service,” Lyons said, “allowing for families to get closure.”
Those interred between March 23 and June 8 for whom committal services weren’t held may have memorial services at Florida National Cemetery beginning July 11.
“We believe we have a robust set of measures in place that will allow us to conduct committal and memorial services while protecting the health and safety of veterans, their families and our team members who serve them,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said Friday in a news release.
Florida National Cemetery is just 30 miles from The Villages. The 513-acre shrine is America’s second-busiest national cemetery behind only Riverside, California. An average of 26 veterans are laid to rest there 272 days each year. All members of the armed forces are eligible to be buried at the cemetery provided they meet a minimum active duty service requirement and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.
