Sumter County commissioners, who last week sought a consultant to explore more ways to raise taxes here, flip-flopped on Tuesday to forgo the effort after all.
Commissioner Craig Estep moved to kill the idea he had helped initiate, saying he didn’t believe there was citizen support for the nearly $46,000 expense.
The motion, seconded by Doug Gilpin, passed 4-1.
Getting consultant-generated data and approval from two-thirds of voters is the only way around a pending new state law that caps the commission’s power to raise impact fees at 12.5% each year.
The cap is a far cry from the 75% increase in road impact fees imposed in March by newly elected commissioners Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search.
The trio rushed the hike through without such professional data or public agreement, thinking they’d won the race against the Legislature.
However, the law that adds the accountability and transparency controls is retroactive to Jan. 1.
The push for a consultant to find a new tax scheme followed $30,000 just spent on the trio’s failed attempt to raise the fire tax cap on homeowners by 290%.
“It was ridiculous,” said Matt Gerig, vice president of the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce. “It would have been a waste of taxpayer dollars. I have heard only ways to increase spending, and have yet to hear any savings we might be able to look at. This commission is very liberal with funds that they claim they don’t have.”
Although Miller and Search have previously run on Democratic tickets, they campaigned with Estep for the county commission as Republicans promising to roll back taxes.
However, public transcripts confirm that since taking office, their agenda has been dominated by talk of the tax increases with no discussion of spending cuts.
“There’s a liberal process for a government to follow when it wants to increase taxes that have been rejected by the voters,” Phil Montalvo, of the Village of Linden, told the commission before the vote.
“It appears this commission is poised to follow that playbook, and it goes like this,” he continued. “First, you ignore the will of the people. The rationale for doing so is that you, the elected officials, know better than we the taxpayers. Next, you authorize a study by so-called experts in order to justify a tax increase. In politics, this is giving yourself cover. Here we are six months (into their term), and this will be the third time you have looked for ways to raise our taxes. Please, stop.”
Nancy McLaughlin, a new homebuyer in the Village of Hawkins, agreed.
“I’m just a girl from the Bronx. I worked very hard to get here,” she said. “Supposedly, you’re Republicans, but it seems to be that you’re more liberal. You want to spend, spend, spend. Most people here, they moved here to get away from that.”
Gilpin, who received advanced county commissioner certification 10 years ago, agreed that “this board has been a conservative Republican board, and recently I’m not so sure of that.”
“Politicians can say whatever they like, but watch what they do,” he continued. “Ever since this new board has been in place, we’ve had one attempt after the next to have what they call fees. But a fee is a tax. Whenever you’re taking money from a citizen, that’s a tax. And I’m very aware of that. I committed to no increase in taxes for five years.”
Tuesday’s meeting was sparsely attended by about two dozen people, including a few residents in favor of hiring the consultant.
“I think this is a good deal,” said Gilbert Windsor, of the Village of Bonita. “In 2018, we went into this famous road agreement resulting in the 25% tax increase. We borrowed $20.5 million to build roads. So we need money. We need to find revenue.”
County Administrator Bradley Arnold responded that the regional roadway network “helps drive economic development.”
Officials have projected it will conservatively earn the county at least $2 billion more in property taxes from future homes and businesses over the next 25 years.
The network is heavily subsidized by The Villages Developer through concessions such as millions of dollars in right-of-way access.
The Developer already pays 10 times more in road impact fees than any other builder, according to county records. In 2020, that was $3.3 million.
The Developer also pays almost half of all property taxes collected by the county’s top 10 businesses. In 2020, that was $860,480 for countywide services such as schools, parks, jails and other government activities beyond The Villages community.
Bob Duvall, of the Village of Gilchrist, maintained that The Developer should still pay more, saying, “The deal with the big boss in The Villages put us behind the 8-ball.”
His wife, Sherry, added that, “I’m just guessing, but I think the board has spent money many times before on studies directed by the commission and administrator.”
Miller, the sole vote in favor of the expenditure, agreed.
“I think we need to do the study to find out what our options are,” he said. “This option would save taxpayers money, but they’re not aware of that because the Daily Sun is pushing this as a tax, which it’s not; it’s a fee.”
Chairman Garry Breeden quickly fired back.
“They’re going to see it on their tax bill as part of their annual tax costs; it’s a tax,” he said. “The citizens have been very clear: they don’t want to pay any more fees. That’s fine with me. I’m not interested in spending $46,000.”
Search said nothing on the public record about his vote other than “aye.” Instead, he used the chance to address his constituents to join Miller in complaining about not getting more favorable press coverage.
In a tirade at the beginning of the night, Search wrongly claimed that the Daily Sun is “falsifying information with no ability for rebuttal of the facts.”
He went on to accuse the newspaper of slandering him, Estep and Miller, even though its reporting is attributed to authoritative sources and is independently verifiable through public records.
The Daily Sun has repeatedly invited the three new commissioners to provide expert evidence to the public supporting their position, to address flaws in their self-directed research that have been flagged by officials in other counties and to explain why they have ignored the advice of their own economic development staff.
None of the three have agreed to do so.
