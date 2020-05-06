Coaching legend

Florida was anything but a sports hotbed when Don Shula arrived in 1970 to become the second coach of the Miami Dolphins. “We were kind of a mixed bunch of players,” recalled Larry Seiple, the Dolphins’ punter in those days and longtime resident of the Village of Hemingway. “We had guys from all over the place, and he’s trying to get us to be one team. It took probably six months to get it done.” Within three seasons, the Dolphins were the buzz of the entire sports world. That 1972 team achieved perfection — a 17-0 record that remains the NFL’s one and only unblemished season. Another Super Bowl crown came a year later. Though ensuing years have made Florida rich in sports titles — seven across the pro ranks, dozens more at the NCAA level — the legacy begins with a granite-jawed disciplinarian who still stands as the NFL’s all-time winningest coach.
Shula, who took the Dolphins to five Super Bowls when they were the Sunshine State’s only professional franchise, passed away Monday morning in Miami Beach, four months to the day after turning 90.
“I’ll miss him, just like I miss my father or miss my brother,” said Seiple, who also spent eight years as Shula’s special-teams coach. “He was a staple in my life that just won’t be replaced.”
Shula coached the Dolphins for 26 seasons in all, taking them to the playoffs 15 times with only two losing seasons. Factor in seven seasons with the Baltimore Colts, and he finished with 347 wins and six Super Bowl trips in all.
The 1972 “Perfectos,” as they’re sometimes known in South Florida, were recognized as the NFL’s all-time top team as part of the league’s 100th season celebration.
New England’s Bill Belichick, whose 304 wins put him atop the NFL’s active coaches, would need four straight 11-win seasons – without Tom Brady, no less — to overtake Shula atop the list.
“Don Shula is one of the all-time great coaching figures and the standard for consistency and leadership in the NFL,” Belichick said in a statement.
Shula’s career arc, by the way, creates a unique link between the NFL’s earliest days and contemporary excellence. He coached against both Chicago Bears founder George Halas and Belichick — and got the better of both, going 5-4 against Halas and beating Belichick in both meetings.
Shula won Super Bowls with a battering ram named Larry Csonka and the No-Name Defense. A decade later, he went to another Super Bowl with a high-powered aerial attack triggered by Dan Marino.
Near the end of his career, Shula’s biography in the Dolphins’ media guide began with a quote from coaching rival Bum Phillips: “Don Shula can take his’n and beat you’n, and he could take you’n and beat his’n.”
During the 1980s, fans would drape a sign from the Orange Bowl’s upper deck that read simply: “Shula is god.”
Even after an awkward departure following the 1995 season to make way for Jimmy Johnson, Shula’s heart remained true to the Dolphins and the city that embraced him.
“Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years,” the team said in announcing his death. “He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami on the national sports scene.”
Shula’s name endures not only in the record books. Shula’s Steak House, where the menu is printed on a football, is the cornerstone of an eatery chain that numbers 19 franchises. Shula’s Hotel & Golf Course stands near the Miami Lakes home where he lived most of his coaching days.
“He was such a well-respected man,” said Bobbi Stein, who grew up in Miami and is now a resident of Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living. “He lived a rich, full life. I think those teams were incredibly close to him. I don’t remember many people speaking of him with any negativity.”
Said Village of Largo resident Joan Baskott, another former South Floridian: “Don Shula was and will always be the face of the Dolphins. He was a wonderful man and did so much for the city of Miami.”
The Dolphins were Florida’s first professional sports franchise, added to the old American Football League in 1966. Miami was just starting to enter pop culture — Arthur Godfrey and Jackie Gleason based their TV shows in Miami Beach; “Flipper” chronicled the adventures of a dolphin.
The football Dolphins won 15 games in their first four years. Owner Joe Robbie wanted a bigger splash than having Flipper do tricks in a pool behind the east end zone. He went after Shula, who was growing stale in Baltimore despite winning 75 percent of his games there.
It wound up a trade — Miami sent its first-round draft pick to Baltimore in exchange for the Colts dropping a tampering charge.
Fair to say, the Dolphins got the better end of the deal.
“He made us toe the line pretty damn good,” recalled Seiple, who arrived in Miami three years before Shula. “When we went back to work in 1970, we went out (to practice) four times a day — 7:30 (a.m.), 10:30, 3 o’clock and 7:30 at night. Now that wasn’t all in pads, but it was enough. He worked us hard.”
Larry Little, the Dolphins’ Hall of Fame lineman, recalled his first meeting with the new coach.
“He looked at me and asked me how much I weighed. When I told him I weighed 285 pounds, he shook his head and walked off,” Little told a Dolphins’ liaison. “It wasn’t long before I got a letter from him telling me to report at 265. I had to lose 20 pounds for that man. But he was right – my career took off after that happened.”
The Dolphins won 10 games in Shula’s first year. The next ended in the Super Bowl, albeit a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. And then, perfection.
“There’s nothing like the team they had in 1972,” Stein recalled. “We really loved them. Just incredible excitement, really incredible. Dolphins colors, Dolphins flags — it was amazing. The whole city got behind them.”
Seiple said: “In order for you to go undefeated, the ball has to bounce your way all the time. The ball bounced our way all the time.”
That included the AFC Championship game, when Seiple’s 37-yard run with a fake punt led to the Dolphins’ first touchdown in an eventual 21-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“I took off on my own,” Seiple recalled, saying he expected Shula to call the fake. “I got lucky. He always told me I could do it as long as I can make it. If I didn’t make that, I’d probably still be walking home from Pittsburgh.”
Both of Shula’s sons, David and Mike, rose to their own coaching prominence.
David coached the Cincinnati Bengals from 1992-96, including a 1994 meeting against the Dolphins that marked the first time in professional sports that a father and son faced each other as head coaches. Don won, 23-7.
David eventually moved into business and managed the family’s restaurant chain for 20 years.
Mike spent 15 years as an NFL assistant before serving as Alabama’s head coach in 2003-06. He went back to the NFL and currently is the Denver Broncos’ quarterbacks coach.
