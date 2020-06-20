Clubs recognize Juneteenth

African American community members in and around The Villages will spend today recognizing Juneteenth. Also known as “Freedom Day” or “Jubilee Day,” today marks the day when the Emancipation Proclamation was read to Texas slaves on June 19, 1865 — over two years after the proclamation was signed on Jan. 1, 1863. To many, today is the anniversary of an official end of slavery. Florida is among 47 states that recognizes Juneteenth as a state holiday. This is how our community members plan to celebrate and remember such an important day in history.
Dan Dildy, of Ocala
The holiday is not a holiday around the country just yet, but it is a holiday in Texas. I’m from the North originally, and I didn’t know a thing about the holiday. I moved to Dallas, and June 19 came around, and everything closed up. It was not — and still isn’t — well-known around the country in the same way as Martin Luther King’s holiday. Now, since it’s starting to spread, there is more focus being put on that day by African Americans and people in general as people began to understand what it meant.
Inez Hall, of the Village of Glenbrook
Personally, I don’t know of anyone who has any celebrations planned. The only thing we do is just remember, and I always go back and read the history so I am refreshed on what actually happened on that day. To me, that is something to celebrate because as an African American, I always believed if you don’t know your history, you are doomed to repeat it. If you don’t know anything about it, you are doomed not to move forward.
Lamont Harris, of the Village of St. Charles
It’s a day of quiet reflection to us about what was misguided to our people at that particular time. They had two years of extra bondage. It didn’t seem right, and it shouldn’t have been. But you know that’s life. Now we remember it and reflect on what our people have gone through. My wife and I have been observing that date for quite a while, at least 40 years. We started way before we moved here, and we’ve been here for 20 years. It’s an important part of history.
Arthur Boyd, of the Village of Virginia Trace
Sometimes when you celebrate, you’re moving into a joyous mode, and I’m not sure June 19 is cause for joy. It’s a time for reflection and to see if there’s anything you can do to prevent something like that from happening again. I’ll be attending activities in Tavares and making sure others who may not be familiar with what happened on the 19th are aware of the events of that day. I’m an African American, and it’s part of our history. Our history is filled with disasters, prejudices and other things that hinder our progress.
Learline Buckner Beaty, of the Village of Hemingway
Juneteenth, to me, is a celebration that the slaves were freed with the Emancipation Proclamation that was declared in 1863. But the black people who were enslaved in Texas did not receive the word — that’s how we described it — until June 19, 1865. To me, it’s a holiday where people come from all the different states back to the place where they were born, and they celebrate. I grew up in Denison, Texas, and that’s important. This year Juneteenth is especially important as our nation wrestles with inequalities and injustices that have persisted throughout history. My family virtually reflect on what role we will play in making our country, community and nation where justice and equality prevail.
Michael Patrom, of the Village of Harmeswood
Growing up on the East coast, I didn’t really hear much about Juneteenth. It wasn’t until I came to The Villages and met people from Texas and other more Western states that I learned about it. I can see how celebrating was important to people from those states. We would have celebrated it this year (in the African American Club), but the coronavirus sort of made it impossible.
