Cleaners join forces with groups to make masks for donations

Take a face mask, leave canned food.
Robin Adams, her seamstresses and Villages sewing and quilting groups are helping the community in more ways than one by making masks in return for donations.
In the middle of March, Adams, owner of Southern Trace Cleaners, Spanish Plaines Cleaners and Colony Cleaners, enlisted her two seamstresses to make masks after seeing the need. Then, Adams and her seamstresses got help from members of several quilting and sewing groups in The Villages to make more.
Instead of selling masks for a profit, Adams has been asking people to drop off a food or monetary donation when they pick up a mask at one of the cleaners. The donations then go to Seeds of Hope, which sends the items to the Wildwood Food Pantry, and Our Mother of Mercy Food Pantry at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Within three days of sharing with customers that masks were being made and available, Adams got more than 500 requests.
Once the demand for masks grew and her seamstresses couldn’t keep up with it, Adams reached out to quilting groups in The Villages such as the Fenney Sewcialites for assistance.
Members of Fenney Socialites have been making their own masks to give to health care workers at UF Health The Villages Hospital, local assisted living facilities and other locations. When Adams came to them for help, they thought it would be good to also give to those in the community, said Yvonne Wecker, treasurer and education chairperson of the Fenney Sewcialites.
“I think initially we did it because it was the right thing to do and it was about helping the health care workers, but now that the economy is opening up, we definitely see the need in the general public,” said Wecker, of the Village of McClure.
About 30 members of Fenney Sewcialites have made about 400 masks so far to give to Adams to offer at her stores.
In total, about 1,000 masks have been made by Adams’ seamstresses and members of the quilting and sewing groups thus far. They are all currently working on making more.
Adams has collected more than $4,000, toilet paper, and canned goods and other foods in donations. Every few days Adams and her husband use the money to go shopping for food to drop off along with the other food donations.
Adams’ donations have been helpful for Our Mother of Mercy Food Pantry.
“For over a month we’ve been unable to make our normal purchases that we would, and so her assistance has been greatly needed, along with he donations that we’ve been getting from our church and the community,” said Sherri England, administrative assistant at the pantry.
About 1,040 pounds of food and toilet paper has been sent to the pantry, she said.
The donations have also helped the Wildwood Food Pantry. The location was low on food with many of the shelves empty, said Kay Vierk, director of Seeds of Hope.
Adams feels great getting to give to people in the community, whether it’s through offering handmade masks or providing food for a meal.
“In this time with all this uncertainty with businesses and with people being unemployed and laid off, it feels good to do something to help other people,” she said.
