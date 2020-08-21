Citizens First Bank just set a new internal benchmark. The Villages hometown community bank posted $2 billion in customer deposits for the first time during the first quarter ended March 31.
It’s quite a feat, too, since the bank only reached $1 billion in deposits nine years ago. The bank achieved the distinction while also producing what the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. considers a strong financial foundation. One factor accounts for the bank’s success, said Lindsey Blaise, the bank’s president and CEO. “We continue to serve our customers and grow to fulfill their needs,” she said. “I was very excited to see our deposits exceed the $2 billion mark. It is not just about the number, but what that number represents that excites me. It represents happy customers and a strong community.”
Since its opening on July 1, 1991, the bank has built a legacy by providing the highest quality customer service possible, Blaise said.
“It is all about culture,” she said. “From the beginning of the hiring process we focus on finding team members who are passionate about serving the residents of our community. Then we reiterate over and over with our team that our No. 1 priority is taking care of our customers.”
This is a bank built upon strong leadership, said Alex Sanchez, president of the Florida Bankers Association.
“Lindsey, her team and the board of directors have to be commended,” he said. “They’ve had great leadership over the years, and Lindsey has continued that leadership. When you achieve this type of success, it shows they work as a team, work together to serve the community.”
Success like this stands on its merits, Sanchez said.
“Their record speaks for itself,” he said. “This growth doesn’t occur by happenstance. It means customers are satisfied with the service they’re getting. Kudos to them for the great service.”
What also impresses Sanchez is the bank’s ability to maintain a high level of customer service even as The Villages expands.
“The success also shows what a vibrant community The Villages is,” he said. “The people who developed it have created a wonderful lifestyle experience for many Americans moving from all across the country, and it’s great for the state of Florida.”
Underlying the gain in Citizens First’s deposits are the financial ratios by which the FDIC judges all banks.
One ratio in particular stands out; its leverage ratio, a measure of a bank’s required capital holdings compared with its total assets. The bank’s leverage ratio was 11.749% during the second quarter. That’s 2.749% greater than the FDIC requirement.
The leverage ratio also is one closely reviewed by bank ratings services, such as BauerFinancial, one of the nation’s leading ratings services.
BauerFinancial awarded the community bank its 23rd consecutive five-star rating for its financial performance during the first quarter. The Coral Gables-based ratings service awards five stars only to those banks that produce “superior” financial statements.
Citizens First Bank’s leverage ratio is a good indicator, said Karen Dorway, the ratings service’s president and director of research, though she had not reviewed the bank’s second-quarter financials.
“The 11.749 ratio puts the bank in a good position to support growth and deal with any potential problems in the loan portfolio,” she said.
Senior writer David R. Corder can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5241, or david.corder@thevillagesmedia.com.
