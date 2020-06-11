Chitty Chatty residents get ready for move to new home

When Tom Selner gets home from work after 4:30 each afternoon, he and his wife, Sandee, go through their routine.
Tom changes out of his work clothes before the two of them leave their Village of Amelia home.
They then drive south to check out the progress of their soon-to-be new home in the Village of Chitty Chatty.
Chitty Chatty is the northernmost Village south of State Road 44 and east of Morse Boulevard.
The Selners have been living part time in the Village of Amelia for a few years, while Tom worked.
Tom retired in February after working as a police officer for more than two decades, and 20 years in the military before that.
“When we moved into Amelia, the house was nice because it was turnkey and we didn’t have to worry about anything,” Tom said. “But it’s different when you get to build your home.”
The couple built their first house in Ohio, but it took more than twice as long to be finished compared to their Chitty Chatty home.
“Back then sometimes two weeks would go by with no work done,” Tom said. “Here you blink and everything is finished.”
The Selners bought their lot at the end of February and are expecting to move in around mid-July.
“Everything is happening so fast; we love to see the amount of improvements in just one day,” Tom said.
Sandee and Tom knew they wanted to build their own house but they weren’t sure how they wanted it to look.
Once their realtor came to them about buying a lot in the new Village, they jumped at the opportunity and got to planning soon after.
Rhonda and Jan Waters, of the Village of La Belle, also will soon be residents of Chitty Chatty.
The Waters recently closed on their Atlanta home and no longer are split between homes in two states. The couple is scheduled to close on their completed Chitty Chatty home later this month.
“Selling the Atlanta home felt like the hard part,” Rhonda said. “Now all we have to do is wait for June 26.”
Rhonda is excited about many things in the new house, but the main thing she’s looking forward to is the space.
“Our lot is a lot bigger than our first home, so it feels like we have more room,” she said.
The Waters also designed their home to include things they knew they would need, like extra garage bays for workshop space.
Rhonda said she and her husband plan on sharing the space between each other and their vehicles.
“The other thing I can’t wait for is to meet all the new neighbors we’ll have,” she said. “That might prove to be the best part.”
