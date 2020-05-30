Businesses bounce back after reemerging From state’s shutdown order

April was a difficult time for many businesses and restaurants in the country, including those in The Villages, but things seem to be turning around.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many business owners had to modify the way they did business or shut their doors all together. Retail spending in the U.S. dropped 16.4% in April, beating the previous record of 8.3% held in March, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
And although many businesses in The Villages have struggled financially under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stay-at-home order, it seems there is a light at the end of the tunnel as restrictions have loosened and businesses are being allowed to reopen to the public.
Retail stores Brylah Fashions and Caribongo were able to overcome. March was a good month for the Brylah Fashions stores in Lady Lake and Spanish Springs. Both stores made in total about $40,000 in sales, said Christina Smith, owner of Brylah Fashions.
But April was a different situation.
Smith had to close the stores to the public, which affected revenue. Curbside pickup and shipping was being offered and staff was hosting Facebook Live events once a week to help people do virtual shopping, but that didn’t bring in as much money as when the stores were open to the public.
The stores combined only made about $19,000 in total sales in April, Smith said.
But since reopening, Smith has been making about $1,400 in sales a day at both locations.
Smith thought business would be worse than it
is, she said.
“It’s not anywhere near where it was, but we’re staying afloat,” she said.
Caribongo’s biggest month of the year is March, with April being one of the next biggest months in sales. The first two weeks of March were good for the Lake Sumter Landing store, but things changed in the second half of the month.
“We might have been open but we were way down,” said Frankie Messenger, owner of Caribongo.
By April, Messenger closed the store completely. He opened the doors at Caribongo again on May 4.
“It’s nice to be open seeing customers,” Messenger said. “It’s great to be back open for sure.”
Business has picked up, especially since he started selling masks, gloves and hand sanitizer, along with the store’s usual merchandise.
The store did especially well during Memorial Day Weekend, reaching sales numbers close to last year’s, he said.
Babette’s Furniture & Home in Brownwood reopened on May 4 to limited hours and business seems to be going steady, too.
Babette’s Furniture closed on April 12 because of COVID-19 and was seeing customers by appointment only.
Sales weren’t even at 50% when the store was offering appointment only, said Carlos Ortiz, manager at Babette’s.
“It affected us quite a bit,” he said. He expects June to be especially busy for the store as he heard from retailers that many people are closing on houses. Those new residents will need to buy furniture for their new homes, he said.
City Fire took a “devastating” hit on business, said Gina Buell, who, with her husband, owns City Fire locations in Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood.
Both locations started offering to-go and curbside pickup. Shortly after, the Brownwood location closed completely because there wasn’t as much business happening.
City Fire at Brownwood then was earning zero revenue and the Lake Sumter Landing location was down about 90% in sales.
“We were in the height of season, and probably one of our best years ever for both locations, and then to go down to nothing,” Buell said. “The positive thing is that we had a lot of guests that really supported us.”
City Fire is getting close to its normal summer numbers now that the restaurants can allow guests to dine inside, Buell said.
The restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing is still down about 15% to 20% to what sales would be during the time, but things are building back up. The restaurant at Brownwood reopened after the other location and it’s on the same trajectory in sales, Buell said.
“We’re happy with how things are progressing,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.