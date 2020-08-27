The Villages is home to many businesses, some of which are celebrating milestone anniversaries this year. Edwin Watts Golf, Plantation Flower Designs & Gifts, Mallory Hill Golf & Country Club and Shoe Biz all are celebrating different anniversary milestones. Each of the owners and managers shared their perspective on staying in The Villages for as long as they have, as well as their vision for what is ahead. Edwin Watts Golf is a retail golf shop that has two locations — one in Southern Trace Plaza and one in Lady Lake. The store offers services related to anything golf, whether it is buying equipment, having equipment repaired or buying golf clothes. The Edwin Watts Golf location in Lady Lake is celebrating its third anniversary in the area. The store opened on July 3, 2017.
Store manager Justin Hamrick is happy about reaching the anniversary.
“Considering the situations that are going on in the world, to be able to pencil in another year … feels very good,” Hamrick said. “It feels very good to continue on the three years that we have and we’re looking forward to many, many years going forward.”
Hamrick enjoys having a business here because of the community, the location and the customers.
“It’s just, it’s a great location that we hope carries on for a much longer time,” he said.
Shoe Biz
Shoe Biz is celebrating 35 years of business this year.
The shoe store, which carries about 60 brands of shoes along with other accessories, first opened a store in Lake Square Mall in Leesburg more than three decades ago.
Since then, the business has come to The Villages and opened a store in Lady Lake in 2009 and a store in Brownwood in 2015.
Brian Rausch, who owns the family business along with his parents, grew up in the area. He saw how much growth was happening and wanted to open locations in The Villages.
Rausch has enjoyed having stores in the area, especially because of the traffic The Villages brings to businesses.
Recently, Rausch signed leases to stay for three more years at the Brownwood location and five more years at the Lady Lake location.
“We see the potential,” Rausch said.
Mallory Hill Golf & Country Club
Mallory Hill Golf & Country Club is celebrating 15 years in business.
The restaurant, located at 1675 Odell Circle, serves an array of American dishes.
Owner Raymond Frederick is happy about reaching the anniversary milestone.
“It’s an accomplishment,” Frederick said. “… I couldn’t have done it without my employees. I’m very happy to be in The Villages.”
What he likes most about The Villages is the customers. Frederick has been working in The Villages for 23 years. After about eight years working for the community, he opened Mallory Hill.
A couple of weeks ago he signed a new lease to stay in the area for five more years.
“I have no intentions of going anywhere,” Frederick said.
Plantation Flower Designs & Gifts
The flower shop located in Southern Trace Plaza is five years old.
The store, which offers an assortment of flower arrangements along with gift-shop items, opened Aug. 1, 2015, at Southern Trace. The store previously was located in Lake Sumter Landing, having opened in 2013, before moving to its current location.
Jeff Osterman, one of the owners of Plantation Flower Designs & Gifts, is surprised by how quickly five years has passed since opening.
“It’s been great. It’s a wonderful community to work for,” Osterman said. “I’ve met a lot of great people.”
Osterman also has enjoyed having a business in The Villages community. He believes business has gone well and anticipates it will continue to go well.
Recently, he signed a new lease to stay in the area for five more years.
“It’s great to work with the community, and we’re looking forward to the next five-plus years,” Osterman said.
