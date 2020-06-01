Buffalo Adventures to reopen Monday

Staff at Buffalo Adventures can hardly wait to see children.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the kids,” Coordinator Tami Howard said as she set up supplies Friday for the first weeklong summer camp, which will start Monday, in the Intermediate Center at The Villages Charter School.
“It’s been since March,” added coordinator Lisa Attaway.
The weeklong camp to provide quality child care during spring break was canceled. Then the after-school enrichment program was suspended when school closed and students turned to online learning for the rest of the school year.
Staff are looking forward to bringing back a sense of normalcy to children and families.
“They need it,” Buffalo Adventures Director Lana Hood said.
As businesses reopen and parents go back to work, they need a place for their children.
Children at Buffalo Adventures will also get to do crafts and play sports, games and music, Attaway and Howard said.
Each week has a theme. The first camp is Masked Heroes.
“It kind of goes with wearing masks,” Attaway said. “All of the staff will be wearing masks.”
Children can think of whoever they want wearing a mask, Hood said.
“Maybe it is a health care worker,” she said, or the person who helped the child’s family find that package of toilet paper in the grocery store. “Or maybe it’s Batman.”
Masks also go with the safety precautions and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Florida Health Department in Sumter County.
Buffalo Adventures is limiting each classroom to nine children and one teacher or guide. Different classrooms will not interact.
They will have some outdoor play and lots of handwashing, Hood said.
Week 2’s theme will be Over the Moon, when children can use their imagination to depict astronauts and aliens, space and galaxies, she said. Week 3’s theme will be
Sports Week.
Registration is full for all eight weeks, and Buffalo Adventures is taking names on its waiting lists. Call 352-259-6818 for information or look for the Buffalo Adventures link on the left side of the tvcs.org Web page.
