Bradford Recreation Area welcomed its first guests Thursday in the Village of Bradford. The new facility includes not only a postal station and a neighborhood pool overlooking a lush woodland area, but also areas to play corn toss, bocce and shuffleboard. The recreation area is supervised by Scott Grimes, recreation facilities manager at Rohan Recreation Center. Grimes, who stood at the pool Thursday to welcome in guests, said he never stops being amazed by the quality of the amenities in The Villages. “This is another opportunity for people to come enjoy the facilities,” Grimes said of
Bradford Recreation Area. “They can come enjoy the beautiful view and look out at the trees.”
The facility is now open for use, and the equipment is available inside the equipment room to the side of the pool, said Matt Armstrong, assistant director of facilities and personnel for the Villages Recreation and Parks, who also came to Bradford Recreation Area’s opening.
“This is another amazing opportunity to enjoy the lifestyle that Villagers moved here to enjoy,” Armstrong said.
Les and Tanya Wilson, who are renting in the Village of DeSoto for the month, were the first to use the new pool.
“I think it’s really nice,” Les said.
The couple, visiting from Indiana, has spent the past few weeks exploring The Villages and all it has to offer.
They said they eventually hope to move to The Villages.
“This has been our dream for about four years,” Tanya said.
Senior writer Kristen Fiore can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5270, or kristen.fiore@thevillagesmedia.com.
