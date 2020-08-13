Boating uptick brings interest in water safety

While many activities are shut down because of the pandemic, boating has gotten more popular. With that has come an increase in the interest in boating safety.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, there have been more than 51,000 Boating Safety ID Cards issued so far this year. That compares to 38,734 in the same period in 2019. Last year’s end-of-year total of more than 54,000 cards was a record. That mark will likely be eclipsed this year.
The cards are a necessity for those born since Dec. 31, 1987, who want to operate a boat with an engine of 10 horsepower or more. They signify that the bearer has completed a boating safety course. But the courses aren’t only for those required to take them.
“It’s recommended that everyone takes the boating safety classes,” said Karen Parker, regional public information coordinator for the FWC’s North Central region.
There’s a list of classes available on the FWC website at myfwc.com/boating/safety-education/courses/. Classes are held both in person and online and there are free courses available.
Some basic safety tips recommended by the FWC include encouraging all boaters to wear life jackets; have appropriate safety equipment for the vessel; and to be aware of situations and surroundings, including Florida’s always-changing weather. Boaters may have open containers of alcoholic beverages on board, but can’t operate a boat while impaired.
Along with the increase in boater safety cards given out, there has been a jump in boat sales. Nobles’ Marine, which has dealers in Leesburg and Crystal River, has seen a 45% increase in sales this year over last, according to co-owner Robert Nobles.
“When the state shut down in April, we didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “But we had people lined up to buy boats. Boat sales have been fantastic.”
Nobles said his biggest problem has been getting enough inventory to keep on his lot. He said the pipeline is “crippled,” and most of the boats being built now are for current customers, rather than dealer inventory.
That uptick is also happening nationally. There was a 19% increase in total new boat sales from May 2019 to May 2020, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association. In fact, May was the best month for the industry since 2007.
One boating group that isn’t getting out as much is The Villages Sailing Club. On the type of boats most of the members sail, it takes two people to step the mast and rig everything for a day on the lake, and social distancing is a problem. And in general, according to club President Steven Stein, summer with its light morning winds and afternoon storms isn’t the best time to sail.
Stein did emphasize that his group does everything it can to sail responsibly.
“We put a lot of focus on safety,” he said.
A number of the members have taken safety classes or had safety information in a sailing class.
“We’ve got people in the club who have been sailing instructors,” Stein said.
The club requires that all boats taking part in its activities have all required equipment, including life vests, flares and sound devices.
Senior writer Steve Straehley can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or steve.straehley@thevillagesmedia.com.
