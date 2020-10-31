Assisted Living Facility Staff, Residents Find Their Halloween Spirit

While this year may be a bit different, there’s no shortage of fun Halloween parties — or fun party names — at area assisted living facilities. Like Freedom Pointe’s Quarantine–O–Ween. The festivities start on Friday at the senior living facility’s weekly POP Up event. “Our POP Culture Committee will be driving around in a decorated golf cart delivering Hallo-Weenies — pretzel dogs — chips and a drink to each of the buildings,” said Rachelle King, community life services manager at the facility. The residents are encouraged to dress up in costumes, just like the staff, for its first-ever virtual Halloween costume contest, King said.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.