Assisted Living Facility Staff, Residents Find Their Halloween Spirit

Activities Director Barbie Smerecki, left, and resident Joellen Davis kicked off the Halloween festivities at Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living with a Murder Mystery party.

 Submitted photo

While this year may be a bit different, there’s no shortage of fun Halloween parties — or fun party names — at area assisted living facilities. Like Freedom Pointe’s Quarantine–O–Ween. The festivities start on Friday at the senior living facility’s weekly POP Up event. “Our POP Culture Committee will be driving around in a decorated golf cart delivering Hallo-Weenies — pretzel dogs — chips and a drink to each of the buildings,” said Rachelle King, community life services manager at the facility. The residents are encouraged to dress up in costumes, just like the staff, for its first-ever virtual Halloween costume contest, King said.

