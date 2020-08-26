Area public schools begin new school year

Parting was a little emotional for a few kindergartners and their parents, but almost everyone else at traditional public schools in The Villages area seemed excited to be back on campus.
Even those teaching online were enthusiastic to be educating students again.
Fifth-grader Natavia Chavers said it was good to be back Monday at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.
“You get to learn,” she said as she walked toward the gate with her mask on her face, just like all the students.
Masks are required at all public schools in Lake, Sumter and Marion counties whenever students will have difficulty maintaining appropriate social distancing. Handwashing and hand-sanitizing are a required part of the classroom routines, too.
In Sumter County School District, students and adults also all have their temperatures checked each morning before they come onto campus or enter classrooms.
Lake County Schools tested all teachers and other staff for COVID-19 and then offered free testing for all students before school started.
The Villages Charter School follows its own calendar and started school Wednesday.
At Wildwood Elementary School, Principal Micah Cook checked the temperatures of all teachers and parents who were allowed on campus to walk their children as far as their classroom doors. There, teachers took the children’s temperatures.
“I feel that we have had a great day so far,” Cook said after lunch. “All the planning by the teachers and staff has paid off so far.”
Because of the new safety restrictions, Villages Elementary allowed parents to walk their children only as far as the front gate. Staff helped younger children carry donations of sanitizing wipes and other supplies, and directed them to their classrooms if they needed help.
Once students were settled into their classrooms, Principal Gregg Dudley thanked them over the intercom during morning announcements for paying attention and following directions so well.
Families of more than half of students enrolled at Villages Elementary School of Lady Lake chose traditional, on-campus instruction compared to about 42% of all Lake County Schools’ students.
Almost a third of Villages Elementary of Lady Lake teachers were teaching online Lake Live, including second-grade teacher Elizabeth Mills, who reminded students and families that students must log in between 8:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., when she will take attendance.
“She’ll teach all day long just like she would if the students were there,” school counselor Lori Carroll said.
Lake Live students will have breaks for physical education/recess and lunch, Carroll said.
In some other classrooms at Villages Elementary, donated dividers made of clear plastic over frames of PVC pipes separated some desks. Hallways and outdoor breezeways are now one-way to maintain social distancing.
Sumter County safety protocols also were implemented consistently, Superintendent Richard Shirley said.
“An incredibly smooth first day,” he said. “We had a good plan and implemented it well. But, we can’t let our guard down.”
Marion County Public Schools also saw its three weeks of training for teachers and staff pay off Monday, spokesman Kevin Christian said.
“Our first day was tremendous.” Christian said. “I visited with several online teachers, and the enthusiasm for their students was contagious. It was odd to see no students in the room but there was plenty of learning going on.”
Staff writer Dayna Straehley can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5408, or dayna.straehley@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.