The preschool year is underway, and the pandemic is blocking parents’ entry into The Villages Early Learning Company centers.
But that’s not stopping teachers from sharing a child’s experience at school with their parents.
Thanks to an app called ClassDojo, teachers and directors share photos, videos and stories with parents of what their children do all day.
Normally, parents come in to The Villages Little Buffalo Learning Center or Early Childhood Center to drop off or pick up their 1- to 5-year-olds, and they linger a couple of minutes to watch their child play or to see children’s artwork on the walls, Executive Director Kristine Rohan said.
But these aren’t normal times, and parents are not allowed in.
In addition to additional disinfecting at the centers, children even keep a pair of school shoes at their center to help limit the germs entering the buildings. They’re all washing their hands longer and more often.
“They don’t get to play with the class next door or mingle in the cafeteria,” Rohan said.
And the children are too young to tell their parents all about their day when they get home or about the art project they created.
That’s where the app fills in the gaps.
Parents can download it onto both their computer and their phone, Rohan said.
Shannon Taylor, director of The Villages Early Childhood Center for 3- and 4-year-olds, also is the mother of a 1-year-old in the Little Buffalo Learning Center, almost a mile and a half away.
She said she appreciates it when she gets a photo or video from his teacher.
“Even something like a nap makes me feel good as a parent to know that they’re resting and safe,” Taylor said, “or even on the playground equipment gives a little snippet of what their day is.”
Early childhood educators said they know parents, especially those new to The Villages area, are concerned about leaving their very young children at the center and also about missing out on their children’s new learning experiences.
“We know we’ve got their babies and they’re very excited when they see pictures of their child,” Taylor said. “They love seeing pictures of their children on the playground or in circle time.”
She said about 90% of Early Learning Company parents use the ClassDojo app, which Rohan said offers greater privacy than posting pictures of students online.
Installation directions can be downloaded in 100 languages, and families can click and have messages translated, Taylor said.
“We have workers in The Villages who come from all over the place and speaking all kinds of languages,” she said.
The app makes it easy for teachers to share photos or short videos with one child’s parents, a small group of parents or the parents of their whole class.
As an administrator, Rohan said she can share messages with the whole school, such as weather forecasts that may affect the preschool. It will send push notifications to parents’ phones with information.
“Sometimes our emails get bombarded,” Taylor said. “We don’t check all of them.”
Both centers were able to invite parents in for a tour and orientation Aug. 4, two days before the Early Learning Company began its scheduled school year Aug. 6. All who entered had to have their temperatures checked before entering, wear masks and maintain social distancing while on their one-way path through the centers, Rohan said.
Enrollment, for children whose parents work for or in The Villages, is about 85% of capacity, so class sizes are smaller, six to 15 students depending on the age group, Rohan said.
“It is a different school year indeed,” she said.
But some things have not changed, Rohan said.
“Student singing, laughter and squeals of joy can be heard throughout the centers, and we are so excited about another great start to our school year and a wonderful opportunity to care for and educate these amazing little ones,” she said.
Staff writer Dayna Straehley can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5408, or dayna.straehley@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.